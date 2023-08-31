Early Childhood Education, or ECE, is a versatile career choice that has many benefits. Here are the reasons why it’s important to consider this path.
With a degree in ECE, graduates can teach ages from birth through second grade. This gives you the option to work in a child care/early learning setting, preschool, or even an elementary school. You might find that infant curriculum is what you love the most, or you might not want to change diapers and teach kindergarten students instead.
The early childhood years are the most critical in a child’s life. Over the course of about seven years between birth and second grade, children are undergoing a huge transformation! Ninety percent of their brain development happens before age 5 — so the education they receive in those years is critical to the rest of their lives. Early childhood educators play an important role in the lives of students, families, and the community.
Your education can be covered at 90%. Indiana offers the T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood scholarship. If you are working in the field and want to get an education, it’s easy to qualify. To participate, you must…
• Live and work in Indiana
• Be employed at least 30 hours per week in a licensed, registered or certified early childhood center, family childcare home or registered ministry within Indiana (for Full Time Scholarship)
• Be employed at least 20 hours but no more than 29 hours per week in a licensed, registered or certified early childhood center, family childcare home or registered ministry within Indiana (for Part Time Scholarship)
• Earn $25 or less per hour (waived for graduate level scholarships)
• Be a high school graduate or has obtained a GED
• Commit to the field of early childhood education
Not many other career fields can offer that level of support! During the COVID years, the T.E.A.C.H. scholarships increased to cover education at 100% thanks to the influx of relief funds. However, it’s moving back to 90% this fall. Still a great deal!
You can get started at nearly any age. High school students in our area now have the option to earn their Child Development Associate (CDA) certificate — the first step into ECE — before they graduate. Lakeland School Corporation kicked off a CDA class this fall in partnership with Ivy Tech. It’s dual enrollment, so students will earn college credit to continue their education after high school.
Classes are flexible. If you want to be a traditional college student, you can take classes on a campus. If you prefer a mix of on campus and virtual classes, that’s available too. Want to be all virtual? There are a lot of options for that, as well. Some local organizations even have unique opportunities to help you earn a CDA, including Early Childhood Alliance and the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children.
You can choose where you fit. Maybe you like a child care setting…teaching and caring for children for a majority of the day. You could work in a child care ministry, or even open your home to Family Child Care. Preschool teacher is an option, as well, where you might work full or half days to prepare students to succeed in elementary school. Or, you can become an elementary teacher who launches students into their education through high school.
But the options don’t stop there! With an Early Childhood Education degree, you can work as a school counselor or psychologist, become an administrator, or even teach others to love the ECE profession.
Want to learn more? Thrive by 5 coordinator Jenna Anderson is available to answer questions and help you navigate the career field. Contact her at jenna@thriveby5coalition.org or 894-3335.
