KENDALLVILLE — A police-involved shooting at a Kendallville mobile home park drew the most readers at kpcnews.com this past week.
Big breaking news incidents typically garner a lot of attention and the Nov. 22 shooting incident was no exception.
Kendallville Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Maple Grove mobile home park early Friday morning. According to police, one man got into an altercation with an officer and allegedly pulled a handgun, leading to the officer drawing a duty weapon and shooting the suspect.
The story was viewed more than 8,500 times on kpcnews.com.
Here’s a look at the top stories in the last week:
Shooting injuries 1 in Kendallville — 8,582 pageviews
Gallops truck stop opens in Kendallville — 2,859 pageviews
Lutheran Health Physicians opening office in Auburn — 2,513 pageviews
East Noble advances to Class 4A State Finals — 2,263 pageviews
Voucher programs hurting rural school districts like Lakeland — 1,922 pageviews
East Noble state tickets sell out fast — 1,757 pageviews
Christmas Snow Village returns to Cameron Hospital — 1,722 pageviews
East Noble gears up for title game Saturday — 1,123 pageviews
Bigger East Noble home game in 16 years — 1,120 pageviews.\
On the KPC News Facebook page, East Noble’s victory in semistate and its road to the state finals Saturday topped the list of posts readers were interested in.
Nov. 22 — Next stop Lucas Oil Stadium for the Knights: 7,183 people reachers, 1,302 reactions, 160 shares, 49 comments
Nov. 22 — Police shot one man at a Kendallville mobile home park this morning: 5,771 people reached, 803 reactions, 285 shares, 186 comments
Nov. 25 — Take a look back at the last two times East Noble football went to state (Shared from News Sun): 3,989 people reachers, 50 reactions, nine shares, one comment.
Expect to see lots of East Noble football in next week’s report, after the KPC sports reporters’ coverage of the Class 4A football game on Saturday afternoon, which included updates, videos and story shares.
News Sun subscribers also received a special East Noble football section in their Black Friday edition and can look forward to a 2019 State Finals commemorative edition coming out at the end of this week.
