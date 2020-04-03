Anheuser-Busch/InBev is known as a marketing and advertising titan. It has had some of the most iconic, funny and well-loved programs, from the Clydesdale horse to the Budweiser frogs to Spuds MacKenzie, A-B has had success after success.
Now, with the turbulent times that are here, the Busch brand of beer has come up with a fascinating new promotion, “Foster A Dog, Get Busch Beer.” Busch has partnered with Midwest Animal Rescue & Services to help the influx of dogs find foster homes and forever homes at this crucial time. With businesses closing, non-essential travel being minimized and eliminated, local shelters are struggling with the demands as dogs and cats continue to be surrendered and rescued.
Busch beer has created a program, scheduled to run until Saturday, April 25. Sign up on line at midwestanimalrescue.org and complete the paperwork to foster or adopt. Then using your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account, post your adoption of your new friend. The first 500 people to complete the process will receive a prepaid gift card for $100, ostensibly to purchase three months’ worth of Busch beer while sheltering in place with a new buddy.
In a statement released by Busch beer, a spokesperson stated, “During these uncertain and lonelier times, people need an escape: cue the cute puppy memes and photos. But as much as we need those cute puppy pics to help get us through social distancing, it’s actually them who need us. Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand.”
Anheuser-Busch is also donating $25,000 to MARS to help find animals loving homes across the country.
