By the end of July, abortion may be outlawed in Indiana.
Following last week’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision sending abortion restrictions back to the states — overturning 50 years under Roe v. Wade — there’s little doubt that abortion in Indiana will become, if not totally illegal, restricted to the point of being effectively unavailable.
We’ll have to see where it all shakes out.
I’m not going to get into the debate over it here because it’s irrelevant. State Republicans in the supermajority will roll Indiana backward and no amount of Statehouse protest, no matter how large and loud, is going to change that.
Personally, I’ve never walked into a middle school and thought, “You know, if any of these girls got molested, I think they’ll really enjoy pregnancy and will make wonderful mothers at age 13 and that seems fair and right,” but that’s me.
But on Friday when I was calling around talking to local legislators, my conversation with Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, took an interesting turn. Glick wasn’t particularly committal on her positions with access and exceptions, but she did take the conversation into an important sideline.
“We need some long-term strategy in how we’re going to deal with the results if we’re not going to have abortions,” Glick said as she went on to talk about various economic and social impacts of eliminating abortion.
What does Indiana do about health care, education, foster care and more, Glick mulled.
One criticism of the self-styled pro-life movement — as made by those like comedian George Carlin in a viral clip that’s been circulating the internet again — is that while conservatives will move heaven and earth for a child in the womb, they then seem to lose interest in helping mom and baby along after birth.
It’s likely to be a costly endeavor, especially because we know a majority of women who seek abortion are low-income or living under the poverty line.
For example, consider this. My son’s birth — a normal vaginal delivery with an epidural — was about $36,000.
Indiana had about 7,800 abortions in 2020. If we assume that half of women in a post-Roe Indiana have their kid instead of traveling to Illinois to obtain an abortion, and if we assume half of those are poor and end up on Medicaid, that’s 1,950 births times $36,000 for a total of $70.2 million.
Does Indiana devote more money toward public healthcare to not only cover just the cost of more low-income births but also pre-natal care, infant health care, ongoing health care for mom, as she and baby may remain on Medicaid because now you’ve given her another dependent which raises the income eligibility floor?
Does Indiana do anything more to support child care and early childhood education if the state compels more mothers to have children (or more children) who might need supervision during the day as mom works? According to the state’s stats, 85% of women seeking abortion in Indiana were unmarried. A single mom needs child care if she’s going to continue working, which she’ll definitely need to do because now she has a kid to care for.
Does Indiana do more to aim to prevent unwanted pregnancies? Support wider, easier, cheaper access to contraception (even though Justice Clarence Thomas thinks the court needs to re-look at the case that invalidated birth control bans)? Better school sex education? Better be careful about that, though, before the Purple for Parents “porn in schools!” types will probably throw a fit about the school trying to educate their kids about sex.
Will the state devote more money into education? Tuition support for students generally averages about $6,000 per year. At 1,950 more kids per year at $6,000 a pop, that’s about $12 million per year once they hit kindergarten — $156 million for a full K-12 education for the extras in the class of 2040. And then comes the class of 2041 a year later.
As about two-thirds of the women in Indiana who sought an abortion in 2020 already have one or more children, is Indiana prepared for increased burden on public assistance? Having more kids raises the eligibility floor, which can qualify more people for cash assistance (state average about $200 per month), food stamps (state average about $250 per month) and/or free-and-reduced school lunches.
Lawmakers are convening July 6 to consider returning $1 billion in tax surplus to Hoosiers in the form of $225 refunds.
Considering they’re likely to outlaw abortion by Aug. 6, perhaps it might be more prudent for them to skip refund checks and instead start running long-range cost impact studies and start banking that support money now?
We already know that financial considerations are one of many reasons why a woman might choose abortion.
If that state would eliminate that option, then it would seem incumbent on them to assist with that cost burden.
Or they could not.
Lawmakers could take a hard Puritan, personal-responsibility line and go, “Whelp, should’ve thought of that before having sex! Deal with it, because we really hate spending tax dollars. Have fun. God bless!”
That’s an option, but one with its own risks as you then perhaps drive more mothers and their children into poverty, or deeper into poverty, and then suffer the consequences of that, as we know that growing up impoverished is strongly correlated with many negative outcomes later in life as compared to more well-to-do families.
Its fairly clear abortion will be gone or nearly gone here before much longer.
But will Indiana then rise to the title of “pro-life” and improve support for children and their mothers afterward, a move that would benefit not just post-Roe families but many others already currently struggling?
That, it seems, is far less certain.
