I've got to give a shout out here in my column to last week's guest column in KPC newspapers from longtime Hoosier Republican staffer Pete Seat.
His piece "Some Democrats voted for Holcomb: Why is that bad?" is one of my favorite political columns I've read in a long time.
In a column laced with sarcasm and snark (my fav), Seat tackled the outrage he'd been hearing in Indiana after Gov. Eric Holcomb was resoundingly re-elected with some wide bipartisan support.
Many Hoosier Democrats, or at least, Hoosiers who may usually pull Democrat on some or most offices at election time, abandoned Democrat Woody Myers at the polling booth to instead help keep Holcomb in place another four years.
My fav gem from Seat's column, if you missed it, was this:
"It’s Politics 101. When a Republican supports a Democrat, the Democrat has crossover appeal. But when a Democrat votes for a Republican, the Republican is a Democrat."
I really connected with that, because following the election, I had done some analysis of the vote and written a story showing that Holcomb outperformed himself in 2016 and did so, in part, because he clearly attracted votes from the political left.
Commenters on that article on social media fell right in line with what Seat was describing.
Democrats voted for Holcomb! Between that and making me wear a piece of cloth on my face, he's as bad as Gretchen Hitler in Michigan, Stalin Newsome in California and Andrew Castro in New York! DemoRAT socialist leftist communist Nazi RINO!
Being a Republican and getting Democrats to vote for you is an unforgivable sin! Except, as Seat astutely notes, you're Ronald Reagan or Donald Trump:
"Republicans should never want Democrats to vote for them. Ever. Under any circumstances. Except for Reagan Democrats. Those Democrats were patriots because they helped Reagan win 49 out of the 50 states in a red rout that may never be replicated.
"And Trump Democrats. They are cool, too. Without those blue-collar, Rust Belt Midwesterners who clocked out of the factory and got to the polls in time to punch their ballot for Trump in 2016, he wouldn’t have won Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
"But all other Democrats are bad and Republicans not named Reagan or Trump who accept the votes of Democrats are even worse. Like why would these 'people' vote for Holcomb if he were a true Republican?
"It can’t be that they saw in him a reasonable individual who is moderate in his rhetoric, without even a hint of hostility in his tone, and personable in approach. It can’t be."
I really enjoyed Seat's column because it took a shot at the scorched-earth partisanship that now seems to pass for normal in America.
I'm sure the far-right readers who read his column probably now branded him a RINO (Republican in Name Only) too, but that only reinforces the point. The people who bandy about the RINO label are the people who think Republicanism must be nothing less than waging all out war on the enemy all the time.
Like most political ills, this goes both ways, too. Look at Democrats, like Bernie Bros., who take to social media to whine that the party nominated Joe Biden when they could have had their pick of the liberal extreme left. Anything less than a Bernie Sanders type who is diametrically opposed to every right winger and every thing they stand for and will never back down and never bend is acceptable!
And we wonder why there is a greatly polarized political landscape in America?
God forbid left-leaning voters vote for Holcomb! We should have put a more partisan candidate on the ballot so he could get less votes like Mike Pence did in 2012.
Remind me again what the downside is of having an elected leader who has broad support over one that has narrow support? Oh right, there isn't one, unless you're the type of person who thinks that your political leaders should represent only your ideals and as for everyone else — to use a phrase that was popular over the last four years — F your feelings.
I mean, how could a politician who only caters to a faction of the most fiercely loyal supporters and then disregards and/or denigrates everyone else possibly lose in an election where everyone gets to vote?
Right-leaning and independent voters really liked when Hillary Clinton labeled people who were attracted to Trumpsim as a "basket of deplorables," right?
This kind of scorched earth partisanship — burn down everyone and everything except my clan — may work in the short-term and in the most polarized places in America, but eventually after burning down enough bridges and villages, who is left to support you?
A governor who has the support of nearly 60% of voters, including voters who normally wouldn't vote for him, is a strength, not a weakness. In the end, the pro-life, pro-2A, pro-business, pro-fiscal responsibility guy won. Does getting votes from left-leaning votes suddenly change all his stances on those policies?
Of course not, and putting some purity test in place that serves no practical benefit but to alienate people is not productive or beneficial for our union.
