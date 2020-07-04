It is the Fourth of July. Our holiday. Our American holiday. Perhaps a bit (or a lot) of nostalgia is creeping into your thoughts as our celebrations have all changed this year.
Living in a small town on the Fourth of July has always been my main source of pride. I brag constantly about my town and invite family and folks to visit, trying to seduce them into staying and living here among us. The truth is, this is where I want to be on this American holiday. Right here. Right now. Yes, even if it is different.
I am doing, however, exactly what you are doing at this moment. “Remember when we went to the fireworks? Remember when the parade roared through town with floats and candy? Remember running out to pick up candy?” Yes, I know you are doing that. How can we not?
In some ways, I always think of this holiday as large as Christmas and as family-oriented as Thanksgiving. All I really need to make it festive is a red shirt, a few sparklers, and a parade, and okay, the fireworks. (You made me say it!)
Nevertheless, let us look back with a little history lesson for this day. Of course, my mainstay historical figure is John Adams and his wife, Abigail. John Adams wrote to Abigail on 3 July 1776, “Had a Declaration of Independency been made seven Months ago, it would have been attended with many great and glorious Effects. We might before this Hour, have formed Alliances with foreign States.”
He was sure that in years to come we would celebrate on the second day of July since that was the day the Declaration of Independence was signed, by Charles Thompson and John Hancock. The document was approved on the July 4. However, without benefit of social media, it took a few days to get into the papers even the papers in Philadelphia where the Congress was meeting.
As a sidebar to this history lesson, we know about the weather because Thomas Jefferson was a weather enthusiast. He kept a weather journal and traveled with an outdoor thermometer wherever he traveled. In fact, he knew the decisions of the Continental Congress would be so historic, he actually purchased a new thermometer from a merchant, John Sparhawk, for the occasion. (The price of the thermometer was recorded in his journal. That price would be about $300 today.)
According to his journal, the temperature was 76 degrees and cloudy at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia on July 4. He usually made a late afternoon entry as well, but perhaps he was busy on that day? That does seem a bit cool to us as we, once again, hit the 90s mark, but think about the clothing of the period! Keep in mind they wore stockings, buckled shoes, breeches, waistcoats, and to top it off wigs of goat and horsehair. (Makes me feel quite cool in comparison!)
So, what I am thinking is that even without all the fanfare we are used to, this is a wonderful day in our history. The group of young (and they were young) men in the Continental Congress were not thinking about parades or fireworks at the moment. They wanted us to become a nation, never before conceived to see if Democracy had a chance of surviving.
We listened well. Yet in some ways, we are just beginning to listen. That, my friends, is the tip of the iceberg in making Democracy work. We listen to one another. We respect one another. We are one. If we forget that, we have failed.
As for me and my house, it is full of family … children, grandchildren, friends, neighbors. We will not be daunted by the lack of the familiar. We must and we will replace it this year with joy in just being. Sill, there will be cookouts and sparklers!
As I tuck each child into bed at night, I will remember the gifts of freedom. They are not cheap and they do not give us cause to be complacent. I would love to give them bedtime stories of Adams and Franklin and Hamilton, but I know they would rather hear, “Goodnight, Moon,” and “Rainbow Fish.” So it will be.
When John Adams proclaimed to Abigail that July 2 would be the day for celebrating, he was wrong. The day is July Fourth. He waited a whole year for the celebration. If Adams could wait, so can we.
Happy Fourth of July.
