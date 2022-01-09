Q. I may be mistaken, but I have been under the impression that foundation vents are needed to help move moisture from any crawl space. — A reader
A. Building codes used to require the use of crawl space vents for any crawl space built but that has changed over the years mainly because people don’t like to have to be an active participant in the operation of their home.
Homeowners today, with the demands of work and family, want to simply come home and live in their home. They don’t want to open the vents in the spring to circulate air and close them in the fall to reduce cold moist air from coming into the crawl space.
Yes, if you monitor the humidity levels of the air in the crawl and keep attention to the changing of the temperature you can open and close the vents to keep the humidity down in the crawlspace and close them off to prevent heat and cooling loss.
The problem with crawl spaces — similar to venting of soils into lower-level living spaces like basements — is that this air contains gases from the soils that are not good for us like radon, hence the advent of radon detection and mitigation.
Houses experience what is called the chimney effect. It is the same effect that allows our fireplaces, hot water heaters or furnaces to vent up and out of the house. When air from the crawl space is drawn up through the house, it takes with it the moisture, which is an element of mold, and ground gases up through your home.
Yes, it has been a code requirement, also that the floor of the crawlspace have a layer of Visqueen installed. The problem is that is really little deterrent to these gases going up through your home.
Heating and cooling costs are important, and having warm floors is requested. To get more energy efficiency, homeowners and building scientists now want us to insulate the perimeter walls and floors to maintain the insulation building envelope. We are supposed to seal the solid Visqueen vapor barrier to the walls and have no penetrations for air leakage. We are then taught to insulate the crawl being ever mindful of the part of the foundation or framed box sill and band joist areas that stick out of the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.