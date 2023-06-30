We recently returned from England and Wales. Our Road Scholar tour (Churchill’s Finest Hour: A Transatlantic Voyage on Queen Mary 2) featured lectures every morning of our seven-day crossing (New York City to Southampton) and then four days in London. We stayed three additional days in London, and then traveled on our own to Wales.
While with Road Scholar in London, we visited many sites associated with Winston Churchill. (Winston Churchill will be featured in KPC’s weekend edition coming out July 8.)
For this column, I am including a portrait of Churchill as a boy; the portrait is on exhibit at Blenheim Palace, Churchill’s birthplace, not too far from London.
Also at Blenheim Palace, I came across and photographed a copy of Churchill’s report card for Sept. 20-Nov. 3, 1883. He would have been 9 years old.
We learned during Dr. Spencer Jones’ lectures aboard the QM2 that Churchill had a very unhappy childhood, due largely to parents who did not know how to express their love and spent very little time with him. One of the results of this emotional neglect was poor behavior and not living up to his academic potential until he approached adulthood.
Here are portions of Churchill’s report card from St. George’s School, Ascot. He turned 10 a few weeks after this report card was issued. It is clear that the educators were trying to put the best light possible on their under-performing scholar — i.e. hoping for the best.
Composition: Very variable
Grammar: Fair
Diligence: Began term well but latterly has been very naughty! On the whole he has made progress.
Mathematics: Greatly improved, but very uncertain.
French: Not very good.
History/Geography: Weak in Geography. Good in history.
Writing and Spelling: Improved.
Drawing: Very elementary.
General Conduct: On the whole, he has improved — though at times, he is still troublesome.
+++
As a footnote: Churchill ended up supporting himself and his family almost entirely by his writing. Beginning his literary career during his 20s as a globe-trotting journalist and author, he ended up as one of the world’s most highly-paid and respected authors.
More importantly, he became one of the greatest leaders in our planet’s history. With courage and brilliance he guided the free world through our darkest hours.
+++
Random funny thing from our grandson Oliver, 5, in Chile. They were walking to the movie theater and he said, “Mommy, will you show me how you jump out of your skin!”
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne was showing Henry, 7, an old photograph of three young girls and two boys.
Erin: “Here’s a picture of your great-great grandpa in 1897.”
Henry: “Are you in this picture?”
+++
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this week’s column. I need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.