It’s fair to say that we still don’t know who is the cream of the crop yet in girls basketball, yet. I’d say we are about a week or two away from determining who’s good and who’s not. A lot of teams are still trying to get their legs under them and need a couple of more games to find themselves.
Here’s my power rankings going into the third week of the season. Also, the boys will appear in this column next week, as they get their season underway.
No. 1 Angola
Record: 1-2
Last week: 1
The Hornets remain on top because they are one of those teams that are still settling in. They lost to Bishop Luers and Norwell in their opening week, both of which will be near the top of their respective leagues by the end of the season. Angola had a 10-point lead at halftime against Norwell, but the furious pace in the first half wore them down and turnovers became too much to overcome.
Hanna Knoll’s 31-point game at Norwell was impressive, and I’m hopeful we see more of those over the next two seasons.
Now, they have two Northeast Corner Conference games this week, both on the road, at Eastside Friday, then at West Noble Saturday. I’ll touch on one of those a little bit more later on.
No. 2 Garrett
Record: 2-0
Last week: 2
The Railroaders picked up another quality win after they beat Heritage 49-32 last Thursday. The freshman Bailey Kelham continues to impress with 19 points in the victory over the Patriots.
Heritage shot 30% from the floor and its go-to scorer Bree Dossen was held to nine points. Garrett has shown early on it can shut teams down.
No. 3 West Noble
Record: 2-2
Last week: 3
The Chargers dropped two games last week but remain in the third spot because of how well they competed in the second of those two losses.
In the 51-45 loss to Norwell, sophomore Jazmyn Smith had a career night with 25 points and 14 rebounds. West Noble had a lot of turnovers in the loss to the Knights and only shot 31 percent from the field.
As the Hornets found out, it takes a cleaner, more efficient game to beat the Knights.
No. 4 Central Noble
Record: 1-1
Last week: 5
The Cougars bounced back from their season opening loss at Bishop Luers with a 52-35 win at Prairie Heights. Bridgette Gray was expected to be the leading scorer of this team coming into the season, and she showed what she is capable of against the Panthers with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. She also had seven steals in the victory. I would expect more performances like this from Gray in the future.
No. 5 Eastside
Record: 3-0
Last week: Not ranked
Welcome to the rankings for the first time, Eastside. After six wins last season, the Blazers, under first-year coach Mike Lortie, are already halfway there and should finish well beyond that mark. Their wins are over Adams Central, Blackhawk Christian and Fremont, which are three solid opponents.
We’ll find out if the Blazers are for real or not when they play Angola on Friday. For now, they’re for real.
Others considered: Lakeland, East Noble and Fremont.
Games of the Week
Last week: 2-1
Concordia at East Noble, today
The Knights (1-2) have a really tough test for their home opener tonight. The Cadets (3-0) are coming off a 10-point win over Northrop on Saturday. East Noble might have the athletes to compete with Concordia, but I think the Cadets will be too overwhelming by the end. Hannah picks Concordia.
Fremont at Central Noble, Friday
For the Cougars’ home opener, the Eagles present a formidable challenge. It comes down to which leader comes to play. Central Noble’s Gray and Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse could very well be matched up on one another, and whoever wins this matchup will give their team a conference win. I’m going with the more experienced option in Gray. Hannah picks Central Noble.
Angola at West Noble, Saturday
Both teams battled Norwell last week and both were competitive against the Knights. I think the Hornets benefited from the quick pace that they played with last Saturday and will figure out how to make it last over four quarters against the Chargers. Hannah picks Angola.
