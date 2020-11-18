Last week Zach Hayden posted a brief message on Facebook that he agreed to share as a letter to the editor this past Saturday.
A key point of the letter was: “Let’s be OK with the fact that others can disagree, that different states, cities, communities can all have different opinions and that’s OK. That’s what the founders intended, isn’t it?”
Zach grew up in Kendallville at a local business owned by his parents. He has been blessed to be a business owner himself for almost 19 years here in Kendallville.
Zach’s letter inspired me to ask him, “How is it going?” Here are his responses.
How’s it going?
Happy, but never satisfied!
What is your profession?
I teach leadership and life skills through martial arts to kids and adults of all ages. I also help small businesses with their digital marketing needs.
How has COVID impacted you, your family and friends and your profession?
As a small business owner there have been some tough months. We had to teach all of our martial arts lessons on Zoom for about six weeks but were blessed by our amazing students who continued their training during those difficult times. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a drop off in the number of small businesses doing digital marketing in our other business even though now is the best time to get digital strategy honed in.
Personally, the first few weeks of lockdown were tough but it got better. In the end it was great to get to spend extra time with my wife and young daughter during this year.
Have you found any silver lining to this experience?
It’s been great to see people’s support for small businesses! I’ve also really enjoyed getting to spend extra time with my daughter who was born last December. Getting to see and play with her extra this first year has been a bright spot for sure.
What is something many people are unaware of?
Kindness. Between politics and disagreements on how to handle this global pandemic many of us have forgotten to just talk to each other with kindness and respect. We have to start to spend some time walking in other people’s shoes to understand how they feel before responding.
During our lessons about communication at ATA Excellence Martial Arts we remind students to be active listeners, not listen to wait for your turn to interrupt.
Do you have a message or any advice?
I would tell business owners to really think smart about their marketing. There are a lot of very thrifty ways to succeed and pivot. Don’t just turn off all your marketing expenses. Re-evaluate the old way of marketing and think about moving to some smart digital solutions.
For parents and students I would encourage them to continue to be learners in these times. I know it’s tough with all the e-learning but the student and families that succeed in the future will be those who don’t fall behind in these changing waves.
The internet is the greatest learning tool on the planet but we need to learn to control it. Not let it control us. Oh, and get outside and take a walk. There’s more to life than a screen.
And in conclusion?
I want to thank the people of Kendallville for being a great community. It’s a blessing to live here.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
