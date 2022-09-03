As we are traveling this week to celebrate my 70th birthday with my children, I have not done my usual research for writing something that I consider informative.
Instead, I am including a story for fun.
Although I have told most of my stories many times as accurately as possible, over the years, they have all included some embellishments, and therefore, inaccuracies. So, do not expect the Gospel truth.
Here is the story:
During my time in the ER, the physicians had an office across the hall from one of the patient rooms. We would use that office to do some of our charting, or eat a meal, or just to escape the chaos of the Emergency Department for a little while.
One evening, I had run down to the cafeteria for some food and brought it back to the office to eat and work during supper when I heard a noise coming from the room across the hall that sounded like tap dancing.
So, I abandoned my supper and signed into the appropriate chart.
When I entered the room, I found an elderly female patient who had the grizzled appearance of a homeless person, even in a hospital gown.
With her was a man in multiple layers of tattered clothes who looked even more like someone who had nowhere else to be.
After introducing myself, I learned that they were staying in a cheap local motel but had no permanent address. So, when she had been unable to get up after falling, she had come to the ER via ambulance, and he had brought along their worldly possessions in a couple of paper grocery bags.
It was then that the tap dancing began again with the man jumping around the room and stomping the floor.
He explained that he had brought her winter coat with him and had hung it on the back of the door. As the coat warmed up, cockroaches had started to drop out onto the floor. But he reassured me that he thought he had killed all of them before they escaped into the rest of the room or into the hall.
Of course, he was explaining all of this while he was continuing to tap dance around the room, killing cockroaches as they scurried for cover.
I was not as confident as he was that he was able to exterminate every last one.
So, after bagging up all their clothes and arranging to admit the patient for her broken hip, the room was sealed off and professionally fumigated with no further complications.
Social services were consulted to help the couple with their life situation and clothing issues.
From that day on, I thought of the room as the Tap Dance Room and sometimes hummed “La Cucaracha” to myself as I went to see subsequent patients in that room.
