Auburn – Thomas A. Nixon, 77, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born May 2, 1944, in Garrett to John and Catherine (Settlemire) Nixon.
Tom started his professional career as Vice President of Auburn Federal which eventually became Peoples Federal Savings. In 1978, Tom founded Nixon Homes Inc. which continues today as their family business.
He is surviving by his wife, Amy (Yost) Nixon. They were married August 5, 1995, at Lake James, and she survives in Auburn. Also surviving are six children, Tonia (David) Herman of Angola, Thad (Anna) Nixon of Auburn, Robert Vass of Charlotte, NC, Margaret Vass of Fort Wayne, Amanda (Brian) Widenhoefer of Leo and Lindsay (Brad) Neal of Grabill; 17 grandchildren, Brett (Cheyenne) Herman, Mark Herman, Justin Lomont, Madeline Herman, Alexis Nixon, Caleb Nixon, Ella Nixon, Isabella Vass, Alexandra Vass, Daniela Vass, Victoria Vass, Brennan Byerline, Ethan Widenhoefer, Kendal Culbertson, Oliver Culbertson, Olivia Neal, Charlie Neal and Wesley Neal; three great grandchildren; and a brother, Kim (Mary) Nixon of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Nixon.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation will be from 3–7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to RSVP Food Bank, 107 W. Fifth St., Auburn, IN 46706.
