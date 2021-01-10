When you shop for almost anything, don’t you want to know how much it will cost before you make your purchase? Shouldn’t you be able to know the price you will be charged for health care too?
I know this is not a new concept. In fact, many of us have written about it before, with little to show for our efforts.
However, hospitals face the new year with new requirements to post price information they have long sought to obscure: the actual prices negotiated with insurers and the discounts they offer their cash-paying customers.
This move is part of a larger push by the Trump administration to use price transparency to curtail prices and create better-informed consumers. Who knows whether that will happen this time around?
As of Jan. 1, 2021, facilities must publicly post on their websites prices for every service, drug and supply they provide. Next year, under a separate rule, health insurers must take similar steps.
With the new hospital rule, consumers should be able to see the tremendous variation in prices for the same care among hospitals and get an estimate of what they will be charged for care.
The new data requirements go well beyond the previous rule of requiring hospitals to post their “chargemasters,” hospital-generated list prices that bear little relation to what it costs a hospital to provide care and that few consumers or insurers actually pay.
Instead, with the new rule, each hospital must post online several prices for every item and service they provide in a machine-readable format. This will include gross charges as well as the actual (most likely far lower) prices they have negotiated with insurers, including minimum and maximum negotiated charges. Also, they will include the cash price the hospital offers patients who are uninsured or not using their insurance.
If you look at that machine-readable format, you will realize that although it is easy to process by computers, it is indecipherable to most humans.
However, each hospital must also make available, in a “consumer-friendly format,” the specific approximate costs for 300 common and “shoppable” services, such as having a baby, getting a joint replacement, having a hernia repair, or undergoing a diagnostic brain scan.
Those 300 bundles of procedures and services must total all costs involved, from the hardware used to the operating room time, to drugs given and the fees of hospital-employed physicians.
Hospitals can mostly select which services will be included, although the federal government has dictated 70 that must be listed, including certain surgeries, diagnostic tests, imaging scans, new patient visits and psychotherapy sessions.
Other factors influence consumers’ costs, like the type of insurance plan a patient has, the size and remaining amount of the annual deductible, and the complexity of the medical problem. Also, unexpected complications could arise, adding to the cost.
Tools to help consumers determine in advance the amount of deductible they will owe are already available from many insurers. And experts expect the additional information being made available this month will prompt entrepreneurs to create their own apps or services to help consumers analyze the price data.
For now, though, the hospital requirements are a good start.
Since many people carry types of insurance which pay flat-dollar copayments for such things as doctor visits, drugs or hospital stays that have no correlation to the underlying charges, they may not pay much attention.
But the information may be of great interest to the uninsured and to the increasing number of Americans with high-deductible plans, in which they are responsible for hundreds or thousands of dollars in costs annually before the insurer begins picking up most or all the cost.
Employers may also have a keen interest in knowing how much they are paying each hospital compared with others in the area and how well their insurers compare in negotiating rates.
Though the hospital industry went to court to block the new requirement, on Dec. 29, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia affirmed a lower-court decision and did not block the rule.
We should not be surprised that hospitals will continue to fight this requirement because they want to keep their negotiated deals with insurers secret. But would you shop at a store that refused to give you a price on an expensive item you were thinking of buying?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.