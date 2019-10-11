Wendy’s friend Barb Buker is the grandmother of Aubree, 5. As Aubree was happily sliding down a slide, Aubree asked her grandmother, “Is this heaven?” Barb said, “No, Aubree, it is not heaven yet.” Aubree replied, “This must be junior heaven!” — Wendy Housholder Rasp of Minnesota
Erika was lecturing her young students. “And so we need to work on raising our hands when we want to say something.” One student raised his hand and said, “You kinda look like Cinderella today!” — Erika Carmicheal Katon of the Indianapolis area
As a preschooler, Carol’s daughter gave her something to think about. When Carol asked, “What does the duck say? What does the cow say? What does the pig say?” her daughter replied with the appropriate “quack, quack,” “mooo” and “oink oink.” When Carol asked, “What does Mom say?” her daughter hesitated, then shook her finger at Carol and said, “NO, NO, NO!” — Carol Young of Albion
At Costco, Ahmed’s and Heather’s boys were asking for juice. Ahmed said, “No, Mama will yell at me if we get stuff we don’t need.” Jude, 5, replied, “It’s OK — you’re a grown up. You can handle it!” Jude’s mother says he is 5 going on 30; his father says he is 5 going on grumpy old man! — Ahmed and Heather of Fort Wayne
Faiza told Salma, 4, “Don’t lie down on top of your little sister. You’ll hurt her.” Salma replied, “It’s not my fault. I don’t mean to hurt her. It’s gravity.” — Faiza Sadek-Stolz (mother of Salma and Florentina) of Austria
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
