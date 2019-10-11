Summer Moser of Ligonier shared this photo of Lincoln. “Lincoln’s new favorite animal is a sloth,” Summer said. “He has taken his devotion a little far this time. First he had to look like a sloth. His sister happily painted his face. Then he had to make the same squeaking as a sloth, slightly annoying, but I can deal with it. Now he is eating what sloths eat. In the past half hour he has eaten leaves, a twig and some flower buds. If you’re looking for Link this week, you can find him hanging upside-down from our tree.”