Q. I need to clean my siding and soffit and fascia on our house. It’s vinyl siding with vinyl corners. The soffit is aluminum and aluminum fascia with gutters. We live with trees all around and I keep them trimmed back from the house and roof, but I still get discoloration close the bottom and along the dormers of the house. The last time I had a handyman do the cleaning. After he was done, it looked great but by the end of the day I could see where water had run out from under the siding and soffit because it left lines of dirt where it ran out from underneath. This time I am going to do it myself. Do you have any tips for a good job? — Andrew
A. Yes, cleaning the outside of your house’s siding, decking, concrete sidewalks and patios is right in the do-it-yourself wheelhouse.
And yes, there are some basics to power washing, and it sounds like the guy you had do it did not get taught the basics.
First and foremost, do not force water where it’s not designed to go. For example, it you spray with force up on the siding or sideways into the fascia and soffit, you will force water where it does not want to go. As a result, it will wash dirt out from under your siding or inside the soffit and run out onto your siding or foundation.
The water behind these places can cause rot and decay of subsidings, framing and insulation.
Avoid spraying at high pressure; some pressure washers are capable of etching concrete and damaging siding, so test a small area and make sure to use low pressure.
I generally like to simply spray water to get it wet, then hand spray a mild detergent cleaner to help loosen tough dirt, then power wash. Sometimes we will work bad areas with a brush on a pole.
When pressure washing decks and patios, do it evenly so that the results are not streaked by the pressure washer.
Allow it to dry before resealing. Also make sure your gutters are sealed, sloped correctly and clean and free for water to flow away.
