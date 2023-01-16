This session, an Indiana senator has filed the worst bill I've ever seen and the worst bill anyone could possibly imagine.
A "Don't say gay" bill? Total abortion ban? Assault weapon ban? Changing the name of the state from Indiana to North Alabama because use of "Indian" isn't politically correct? Please, this is magnitudes more egregious.
I'm of course talking about Senate Bill 322 from Huntington Republican Andy Zay.
The bill would... ugh, I'm going to throw up even summoning the willpower to type it out here... would name the breaded pork tenderloin Indiana's official state sandwich.
You know how people are always throwing around "So and so is trying to destroy America! We need to take back our country!" Well, this is the moment where that is actually true for the first time ever. This is the moment where we all need to rise up and stop the political elites from destroying everything we hold dear.
"Located in downtown Huntington, Nick's Kitchen is home to the first Hoosier breaded pork tenderloin. Founded by Nick Freienstein, Nick's Kitchen has been serving customers the famous breaded pork tenderloin since 1908," Zay's office wrote in a release.
"Having the home of the breaded pork tenderloin located in Senate District 17, it was an obvious decision to author a bill to make it the official state sandwich," Zay said.
This is all culinary apocrypha.
Everyone knows that the true origin of the pork tenderloin dates back to the Great Depression. A Hoosier farm wife was coming home from the grocery, having just splurged on a few cuts of pork. But on the way into the house, she accidentally dropped the meat onto the ground and a rogue tractor that got loose from the barn rolled over it, smashing the meat to approximately 18 nanometers in thickness.
She peeled the hair-thin meat from the ground and dusted it off and declared, "Well, I bet if I put eight pounds of breading on it and fry it, no one will notice the sand and grit and general tastelessness. Maybe if I put it on a regular-sized bun with, like, two pickles, no one will notice how bad it is."
And so the greatest atrocity to food was created.
Hoosiers told their friends, who realized that if they ran over a piece of actual meat and flattened it to point where the molecular bonds of the proteins and fats were stretched to their very limit before breaking and causing a catastrophic fission resulting in a nuclear explosion and massive flood of radiation, they too could trick their families into thinking they were actually getting a good meal.
Over time, Indiana's ancestral white Northern European ethnic population — who were used to eating delicacies like noodles on top of mashed potatoes on top of rice in between two heels of bread covered in a thin, bland white gravy — grew so used to eating this monstrosity that it became part of their heritage and the nostalgic notion that it was "good."
But they were, all of them, deceived.
Pork tenderloin is the sandwich of choice of people who grew up in areas where good food simply doesn't exist.
Since its founding, rural Indiana never got introduced to things like garlic or spices. It's mostly homogeneous ethnic background of starch chompers grew up in a world devoid of actual flavor. They lived a life ignorant of food that tastes like something, food that activates and engages the tongue, lighting up sensations of joy and pleasure.
I know this sounds controversial, but eating can be more than consumption of raw complex carbohydrates for future breakdown and transfer into energy.
But alas, Hoosiers simply have been indoctrinated into thinking pork tenderloin is edible.
"You cannot possibly be a native Hoosier" one person on Twitter commented in my initial warning of this coming atrocity.
Ah, but I am! Although my parents lived just across the border in Calumet City, Illinois, I was born at St. Margaret Mercy Hospital in Hammond, Indiana. After four years of early life in Illinois, we moved to St. John and I've been here ever since.
But I grew up in The Region, in the shadow of Chicago, where I had access to good food.
First, I had the advantage of growing up Polish, a culture that understands you can be poor and agrarian but still create food that has flavor. And Chicago and its ethnically diverse population of Poles, Italians, Jews, Greeks and more offered a wide world of taste.
Why not instead have an Italian beef sandwich with spicy giardiniera; a flavorful gyro with onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce; or a Reuben stacked with meet, cheese, kraut and slathered in Thousand Island or Russian dressing? You can enjoy a Chicago-style hot dog dragged through the garden or a Maxwell Street Polish sausage with grilled onions and mustard.
I mean, it's not even a specialty but even the most basic American hamburger has substance, a canvas on which the right selection of standard or unique toppings can create a meal worth enjoying.
So why, why, why would any everyone choose a razor-thin breaded tenderloin? And the putting this hubcap-sized disgrace on a regular burger bun is just a mockery to the diner, an insult to human decency.
I mean, if you want to eat breading, save yourself the effort and just drink a can of bread crumbs, OK?
Do I disagree that the pork tenderloin is iconically Hoosier? No, not at all.
But it's just not a sandwich worth memorializing. Not worth eating. Maybe if you're literally on the verge of starvation and even then you might consider grass or mud or boiled shoe leather.
We can and should demand better, Hoosiers.
#NotMySandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.