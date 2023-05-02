It’s getting on that time again and it’s good to highlight a few basics to re-remind us what is needed for a healthy garden. The first and foremost on the list is soil health.
Historically it was thought that controlling wind or erosion was the most important task for a gardener or farmer, but now farmers and soil scientists have discovered that rich organic matter and microbial life is one of the most important ways we can enhance soil health. Under our feet in the soil there are worms, ants, fungus, mites and more. That is microbial life.
So, one way of putting it is: If you farm the soil or are a cow farmer, you are a livestock farmer; everyone who grows something, is a livestock farmer! If you are working the soil to make it richer and healthier, you are a livestock farmer — of earthworms, ants, fungus, mites, nematodes and more. Keeping them healthy will keep your plants healthy.
Four principles of healthy soil:
• Disturb soil as little as possible.
• Keep the soil covered with plants or plant residue.
• Keep roots in the soil as much of the year as possible.
•Use a wide diversity of plant species.
Keeping the soil covered with plant residue helps to maintain moisture and temperature. The temperature can decrease as much as 20 degrees with plant cover, so the heat of the summer won’t evaporate so much moisture. The exposed ground won’t create a hard crust or seal, so rain moves into the soil as opposed to just running off.
Keeping roots in the soil as much of the year as possible gives water a channel in the soil to run down into the ground, making more water seep deeper into the soil. This soil is far more “ready” to nourish new plant growth when you plant your garden.
Diversity helps to nourish the soil with different plants giving and taking nutrients. It might be useful to look into companion planting, as some plants assist each other by repelling bugs or diseases or adding into the soil exactly what another plant needs.
As we are on the topic of soil health, let’s talk about compost. To make good compost, you need a 50:50 mix of materials that are rich in nitrogen and carbon. Nitrogen comes from green material such as old grass clippings, fruit and vegetable scraps, used tea, coffee grounds, crushed eggshells, grass clippings, green plant cuttings, and old flowers. Carbon comes from brown material, such as woody stems and cardboard, straw, shredded paper and dry leaves, woody prunings and sawdust (but not from treated wood).
For every bucket load of green material, you need to add the same amount of brown. Careful — do not add meats, oils, dog or cat poop, or wood treated with preservatives.
Add Water
Keep the pile damp but not dripping. If the combo is right, the pile will become warm or even hot in the middle (killing off any weed seeds). If the pile starts to smell, it might have too much water – back off from watering a day or two. A bad smelling pile is not healthy and can attract critters. A good compost pile should smell like dirt.
Turn the Pile
If you just have a pile, turn every two to four days with a pitchfork, bringing the warm inside out and the cold outside to the interior. If too dry, add water; if too wet, fork it more to allow air in to distribute the water molecules. If you have a bin with a crank or on a spinner, turning once or twice a week should have your pile cooking. Microbes are breaking down the material and they like a bit of air and a bit of water to keep them happy.
In three or four months, you should have useable compost. Now that you have compost, you need to know what you can do with it. Compost can be used as mulch, applying a 3-inch layer on your garden, or work it into your raised bed. Mulch prevents water evaporation and discourages weeds. Compost can also be sprinkled on your new or established plantings as a fertilizer. Finally, use the compost with equal parts soil and vermiculite (which adds air to the soil). Mix thoroughly and you have a great potting soil.
And just a word about mulching in general. Mulching is one of the best ways to maintain healthy plants. Generally, 2 to 3 inches is good to put on the garden to help keep the moisture and warmth in the soil. A mulch is any material applied to the soil surface for protection or improvement of the area covered. It can be straw, leaves or wood chips or made of ground-up materials like coconut shell or coffee beans! Reasons for applying mulch include conservation of soil moisture, improving fertility and health of the soil, reducing weed growth and improving the visual appeal of the area. It’s always best if the mulch used is organic in nature. (not rubber or dyed wood).
If you would like to learn a lot more on soil health, go to: https://extension.purdue.edu/anr/_teams/dffs/soil_health/index.htmly Purdue Extension has many video lessons on how you can “farm” your soil. Taking care of our soil might be considered a relationship. We can’t just take from our soil, we need to give back to it, feeding it and caring for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.