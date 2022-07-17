During our spring break road trip, we had the good fortune to catch up with Frank Abagnale Jr., author of the book “Catch Me If You Can: The True Story of a Real Fake.”
The back cover of his book describes Abagnale as the “world’s most sought after con man.”
We were staying with my sister, Sally, and her husband, Richard, in Rockville, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., when we went to the musical based on Abagnale’s exploits. Sally and Richard share Terry’s and my love of theater — especially musicals. A number of years ago they started volunteering as ushers at Arena Stage in Washington. “Catch Me If You Can: The Musical,” based on the book and the movie (starring Leonardo DiCaprio) about the daring forger and imposter, was playing while we were there, and Sally and Richard were ushering.
The musical was colorful, energetic and all-around wonderful. Terry, I and Midyan, our AFS YES student from Bethlehem, and the rest of the audience leapt to our feet for a long and thunderous ovation. As the applause was starting to ease, a lady’s voice came over the loudspeaker instructing us not to leave our seats ... please remain standing ... and we were introduced to the real Frank Abagnale, who with his wife, Kelly, and one of their sons had been seated in the audience. They live in Charleston, South Carolina.
Abagnale spoke briefly, apologizing for the exploits of his younger years. By working with law enforcement and through his charitable work, he is attempting to make amends for his many misdeeds.
A few days earlier Abagnale had made a surprise visit to a performance of “Catch Me If You Can” by the Ringgold (Georgia) High School Performing Arts students. The show was a special event to help raise money for Save the Children’s Ukraine Relief Effort; more than $28,000 was raised, including a $10,000 donation from Abagnale.
Abagnale’s Ringgold visit was kept secret, because he didn’t want the cast to know he was attending.
+++
Upon hearing my rave reviews of the musical, my friend Cathy Linsenmayer gifted me with the book when we returned and I am sharing it with family and friends.
My reactions as I read ranged from disbelief — to laughter — to disgust — how could he live with himself??? — to horror during the chapter about his imprisonment in France for cashing bad checks while impersonating a pilot. Living on bread and water and not allowed to have clothes or a bed, he somehow survived his four-month imprisonment.
The musical and the movie do not include his time in the French prison.
His life on the lam began when he was 15. This excerpt from the first chapter recounts how he got started as a swindler, using his father’s Mobil credit card to obtain cash with automotive “purchases.” Audacious and complicated but it worked ...
Eventually a Mobil investigator sought Dad out in his store. The man was apologetic:”Mr. Abagnale, you’ve had a card with us for fifteen years and we prize your account. You’ve got a top credit rating, you’ve never been late with a payment and I’m not here to harass you about your bill,” said the agent as Dad listened with a puzzled expression. “We are curious, sir, and would like to know one thing. Just how in the hell can you run up a $3,400 bill for gas, oil, batteries and tires for one 1952 Ford in the space of three months? You’ve put 14 sets of tires on that car in the past sixty days, bought twenty-two batteries in the past 90 days and you can’t be getting over two miles to the gallon on gas. We figure you don’t even have an oil pad on that damned thing ... Have you given any thought to trading that car in on a new one, Mr. Abagnale?”
Dad was stunned ...
+++
Here are bits of information from a Q&A with Abagnale at the end of the book.
• Their three sons learned early on “You can’t con Dad” and they never gave him a bit of trouble. “As a parent, I feel very guilty because I now know all the heartache and pain I must have caused my father, who despite all of it, loved me very much.” (His father died while he was in prison.)
• Abagnale, who became a secure-documents consultant, repaid all the money he stole through cons (more than $2 million). He said, “It is important to remember that technology breeds crime, it always has ... it always will ... What I did ... in my youth is two hundred times easier to do today. Technology makes crime easier, faster, faceless and more difficult to track ...”
• “The Frank Abagnale I was was an egotistical, unethical, unscrupulous criminal. The Frank Abagnale I am today is a good father and a good husband.”
+++
Truth can be stranger than fiction.
Truth mixed with fiction is even stranger. Some critics suggest fiction is part of Abagnale’s truth. They claim he exaggerated some events and completely fabricated others.
Whatever the case, it is an entertaining, and sobering, story.
