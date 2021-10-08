Last week was a beautiful week to take a vacation from the newspaper, but it was far from relaxing. I swapped my camera and notebook for a grooming brush and pitchfork, the later to clean up after the six Belgian draft horses my family took to the DeKalb County Fair.
The fair was canceled in 2020 for the pandemic, so I was looking forward to seeing how the fair would revive exhibits, shows, events and crowds after the hiatus. The weather is always a factor for this fair, too, but this year’s forecast was nearly perfect — sunny days in the 70s, sweatshirt evenings — every day except for Saturday afternoon’s rain.
Some things never change. It’s still fun to stroll around the courthouse square and meet up with people you haven’t seen since the last fair, see what’s in the industrial tent, and get those fair-food favorites.
Our exhibit took up one corner of the draft horse barn. The geldings, Dan, Chip, Dale and Wally, each had a stall. Our mare, Lilly, and her 4-month-old filly, Tulip Moana, had a box stall.
Tulip proved to be a popular girl. Kids couldn’t wait to pet her and some adults couldn’t wait, either. They marveled at her big-baby size and asked a zillion questions — truly one of those teachable moments.
Tulip sniffed her visitors. They petted her nose, touched her soft baby-hair coat and talked to her. It’s a wonder Tulip has any hair left on her nose.
My husband Lowell likes to camp out in the draft horse barn and chat with people who stop by to look at our horses. The horses all have their names posted above their stalls so he answers a lot of questions from kids and adults about each horse.
The fair is a great place to people-watch. They are from every walk of life: city slickers, old farmers, senior couples holding hands, trophy girlfriends or wives wearing dressy clothes and glittering strappy sandals, young men who want to look like tough guys, young mothers pushing strollers with a herd of kids, teenagers or young adults with torn jeans and purple, green or blue hair. Some things you just can’t un-see.
Lowell’s wry observation: “If I had a dime for every tattoo I’ve seen, we could pay the farm off.”
Me: Just think about the ones we can’t see!”
The fair seemed to have bounced back from a year off with reasonable success. Everyone was bummed in 2020, grumbling and whining that cases rose and the fair couldn’t be “normal.”
In 2021, there’s more of a whistling-past-the graveyard vibe — COVID-19 is still everywhere, but everyone pretends otherwise. Any concerns about spreading the virus have vanished, replaced by an attitude that the show will go on, no matter what happens. The fair just followed what schools and other festivals and fairs have done this year.
Some people remained cautious, though. It seemed to me that crowds were thinner during the day than in the years before the pandemic. Some families told me they decided not to bring their children to the fair because they aren’t eligible for a vaccine yet. Other people who have vulnerable immune systems said they chose to stay home and not take a risk.
Now that I’m back to work, I’m cleaning up stuff there, too. It took me two days to sort through the 100-plus emails and voicemails I had.
Fair week always ends on a note of hope, though. There’s always next year.
