Q. We have hot water baseboard heat and central air through the attic. In the winter, we close the ceiling vents and cover the air returns. For the last three years we have had water leaking from one of the vents. When this started, we began sealing this vent with the same type of magnetic material that we used on the returns. What can we do to prevent this? Should we leave the air returns uncovered? — Nora
A. You are seeing firsthand how warm moist air when it meets cold surface will condensate and become water.
What you have is the wintertime heated air goes up into the duct work of the air conditioning system; when it meets the colder side of the duct system in the attic it condensates.
You have hydronic heat which features being comfortable in the wintertime because it is moister warm air. Often humidifiers are used in the winter with forced air furnaces to avoid dry skin problems.
You are doing the right thing by trying to limit the flow of air into the duct work during the winter.
Another thing to consider is whether the duct work has adequate insulation over and around the duct work. Air infiltration from the attic into the duct work by improper sealing of the pieces that make up your A/C ducting will result in direct contact with cold air and again condensation.
These tips will help you in both heating and cooling seasons and help on your utility bill.
Generally, it is not good to have your heating or cooling duct work or equipment on the outside of the thermal envelope which is the insulation perimeter of your home. In a perfect case this barrier will go all the way around your home and be an air barrier.
