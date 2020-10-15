Yes! I finally did it! I went undefeated with my picks in Week 8 with perfect 10-0 record. The only problem is that so did the rest of the sports staff.
I thought I was going to be able to make up some ground on these guys who think they know football. So far they’ve outsmarted me, but this is an important week that features many games that could go either way.
I may have to go against conventional wisdom to try and gain some ground on that pesky Jeff Jones and Brice Vance, who is right on Jones’ tail. The rest of us aren’t too far behind the top two, and just one bad week by Jones or Vance could result in the standings being turned upside down.
This week’s picks:
Bellmont at East Noble
The Knights are back track and should wrap this one up by halftime.
DeKalb at Leo
The Barons got into the win column last week, but the Lions are playing for the outright Northeast 8 Conference title. Give me Leo.
Central Noble at Garrett
The road team has won this game the last three years, and I think it will be four. I’ll take the Cougs.
Eastside at Angola
This one will be fun, and I think it will be a shootout. The Hornets show up for this big time matchup and upset the Blazers.
Fairfield at Churubusco
The Falcons are going for their first undefeated regular season since 2008, and the Eagles won’t get in the way of that. The Falcons take the battle of the birds.
West Noble at Prairie Heights
The winner gets their first win of the season. I think the Chargers have just enough to eek this one out.
Wes-Del at Fremont
The Eagles have been off for almost a month, and the Warriors have scored 56 or more points in their last two games. I’ll take Wes-Del.
Lakeland at Bluffton
Long road trip for the Lakers down to Wells County, and its going to be an even longer bus ride back to LaGrange after losing to the Tigers.
Columbia City at Norwell
A matchup of the two best quarterbacks in the Northeast 8. I think Eli Riley and the Knights’ suffocating defense win to finish second in the conference.
New Haven at Huntington North
I think the Vikings will control the clock and take the air out of the ball to beat the Bulldogs.
Week 8 results
DeKalb 40, Bellmont 13
Angola 42, Garrett 7
Churubusco 29, West Noble 6
Eastside 42, Central Noble 7
Fairfield 42, Lakeland 0
East Noble 24, New Haven 13
Bluffton 64, Prairie Heights 13
Leo 21, Columbia City 7
Norwell 30, Huntington North 14
Carroll 24, Concordia 14
Week 8 Standings
Jeff Jones 10-0, 62-14
Brice Vance 10-0, 61-15
Andy Barrand 10-0, 58-18
Mark Murdock 10-0, 57-19
Hannah Holstein 10-0, 57-19
Ken Fillmore 10-0, 57-19
Brice Vance
1.) East Noble
2.) Leo
3.) Central Noble
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) Prairie Heights
7.) Fremont
8.) Bluffton
9.) Norwell
10.) Huntington North
Mark Murdock
1.) East Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) Garrett
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) West Noble
7.) Fremont
8.) Bluffton
9.) Norwell
10.) Huntington North
Jeff Jones
1.) East Noble
2.) Leo
3.) Garrett
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) Prairie Heights
7.) Fremont
8.) Bluffton
9.) Norwell
10.) New Haven
Ken Fillmore
1.) East Noble
2.) Leo
3.) Central Noble
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) West Noble
7.) Fremont
8.) Bluffton
9.) Norwell
10.) New Haven
Andy Barrand
1.) East Noble
2.) Leo
3.) Central Noble
4.) Eastside
5.) Fairfield
6.) Prairie Heights
7.) Fremont
8.) Bluffton
9.) Norwell
10.) Huntington North
