You know the names.
Charlie Yoder, Hanna Knoll, Jackson Paul, Bailey Hartsough and Elijah Malone are just a few of the best basketball players in the area regardless of gender.
But who are some of the best players that are the second, third or even fourth option for some teams? These are the players who don’t necessarily get the headlines but are major contributors for their teams.
I want to take a moment and shine a light on some of these players who deserve some credit for doing their role and doing it well for their team.
As a rule, they couldn’t be on the All-Area last season to be counted on this list.
Girls Madi Vice, Fr., Central Noble
Behind Bridgette Gray and Lydia Andrews, Vice is the most trusted ball handler on this team. Only a freshman, she’s an instinctual player and is a good defender who can handle her own on that side of the floor. She has the potential to be a dangerous scoring threat over the next few years.
Beth Stroop, Sr., Lakeland
You need a three-pointer? Stroop there it is. The senior has been a deep threat for quite some time and can really turn it on. She hit four treys against Fairfield on Dec. 13. Any time Hartsough is doubled, Stroop is a reliable option to kick it out to.
Lauren Leach, So., Angola
As a sophomore, Leach leads the Hornets in minutes, according to their stats on MaxPreps. In those 26.6 minutes per game, she’s very productive. She scores 7.9 points per game, has a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game, assists on two baskets per game and grabs 1.4 steals per game.
Alayna Boots, So., Prairie Heights
Boots was an honorable mention on last year’s All-Area team and has a shot at making it on the team this season. She leads the Panthers with 1.9 steals per game and is second in assists behind Lexi German with 2.2. Boots is the third leading scorer for Heights and takes care of the ball very well for how much she has it in her hands.
Boys Drew Litwiller, Jr., Westview
Yoder plays mostly a clean game for the Warriors. Litwiller is there to clean up any mess that is made on the court. He’s one of the most aggressive rebounders in the area and will quietly have double digit rebounds at the end of the game. He’s also become a more reliable scorer as the season has gone on.
Brooks Miller, Sr., East Noble
Miller isn’t going to light it up in the scoring column, but he will with his ability to guard on the defensive end. As a standout cornerback for the football team, he’s turned into a solid defender on the hardwood.
Ethan Bock, So., Fremont
Bock is the third-leading scorer for the Eagles with 11 ppg, behind Kameron Colclasure and Gabel Pentecost, who both average 14 ppg. He leads Fremont with five assists per game and has very few turnovers.
Carter Harman, So., Lakewood Park
The Panthers have two big-time scorers in Caedmon Bontrager (18.3 ppg) and Josh Pike (16.8), but Harman is there to help out with the scoring averaging 8.2 ppg. In their 22-point win over Edon (Ohio), Harman led LPC with 16 points and was 4-of-6 from distance.
Games of the week
I’ve been off for a few weeks, and the power rankings will resume next Tuesday, Jan. 7. But I figured I could sneak in a few picks before we have a regular, full week of basketball.
Previous week: 4-0
Overall: 14-6
Central Noble girls at Bremen, Friday
This should be a really good game. Both teams are looking for their 10th win of the season and are very familiar with one another, meeting in the sectional the last three seasons. I think the Lions have played a tougher schedule, and they have won six of their last seven. The Cougars are on a three-game winning streak, but I think it ends there. Hannah picks Bremen.
DeKalb boys at Central Noble, Friday
Which team can control the pace in this one comes out the victor in my mind. The Barons like to play a little slower tempo and work to get a good shot. How Central Noble defends that will determine if they have success on the offensive end. They’ve done good and bad against similar styles. See games against Angola and Westview for examples. Hannah picks Central Noble.
Eastside boys at West Noble, Friday
Both teams have gotten off to slow starts this season, but both have shown the capability of keeping games close, which should make for an entertaining one in Ligonier. This one might be too close to call. Hannah picks West Noble.
Welcome to the discussion.
