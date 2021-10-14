50 feet is 50 feet, of course.
But when it comes to proposed setbacks for a commercial solar operation in Noble County, 50 feet could potentially be $10,000.
That’s all according to Noble County entrepreneur and farmer Mike Lemmon. If Lemmon isn’t the smartest person in every room he walks into, he can at least hold his own in a conversation with the guy or gal who is.
Lemmon said the hypothetical owner of a 100-acre plot of land would lose more than $10,000 income if setbacks are increased an additional 50 feet from the property line and an additional 50 feet from a residence.
Lemmon is in favor of Noble County creating a solar ordinance overlay district.
The creation of such an overlay district would allow a company like North Carolina-based Geenex to apply to put in a large-scale commercial solar field in north central Noble County. The company has already made numerous inquiries with Noble County residents about leasing property at $900 per acre for the creation of a solar field, with an escalation clause making the average lease value about $1,200 per year.
The north central portion of Noble County contains high voltage electric transmission lines, making such a location suitable for a commercial solar field.
But what if you own land in rural Noble County and don’t want a solar field coming right up to your property line?
The Noble County Plan Commission’s plan called for a 50-foot setback from a non-participating parcel’s property line, and a 300-foot setback from any point on the foundation of a dwelling located on a nonparticipating parcel. That proposal was rejected Tuesday and sent back to the plan commission for reconsideration.
During a hearing held by the Noble County Commissioners on the overlay district held Tuesday at the Noble County Office Complex-South, Commissioner Gary Leatherman said he tentatively favored a 100-foot setback from a non-participating parcel’s property line, and a 350-foot setback from any point on the foundation of a dwelling.
An additional 50 feet doesn’t seem like much.
But on a 100-acre square parcel of land with a non-participating dwelling adjoining it, the extra 50 feet of setback results in a noticeable reduction of acreage where the solar panels can be placed, according to figures provided by Lemmon.
“The current 300 foot setback from the dwelling results in an additional 0.86 acre loss of solar panels or $1,032 less landowner income per year and $15,820 loss of generated electricity income,” Lemmon said in an email responding to a request from your intrepid columnist.
“(Leatherman’s) proposed 350-foot setback around the 3 acre parcel results in an additional 8.63 acre loss of solar panels or $10,356 less landowner income per year and $158,757 loss of generated electricity income,” Lemmon wrote.
The estimated loss is even higher if there is a non-participating parcel involved.
Lemmon based his generated electricity income based on $0.06 per kilowatt hour and six acres per 1 megawatt with a system operating at 21% efficiency.
I have to stress, Lemmon wasn’t making a sales pitch in providing those figures, he was responding to an information request from me.
The numbers are just estimates, Lemmon said. They take into account a square parcel bordered on all sides by a 3-acre residential non-participating parcel. In reality, there may be one or two sides of a solar farm parcel affected by the 3-acre rule. On the flip side, a rectangular shaped parcel would be affected more greatly. The other numbers are also estimates based on preliminary data, not signed contracts.
Lemmon isn’t a non-biased analyst. He said his farm operation could be offering up to 700 acres to solar fields. If that happens, and 90% of the land is usable for building solar panels, his operation stands to gain on average, through the life of the 20-year lease, that’s $840,000.
And after explaining the numbers he provided to me, he did move slightly into sales pitch mode.
He pointed out that like any person, he wants to make best use of all of the assets at his disposal. Using his farm land for solar would bring in more than three times what is brought in by traditional farming methods. But if it was really about the money, he would be constructing mobile home parks on his property which would provide 10 times the profit as traditional farming.
Lemmon said one of the issues in moving the setbacks another 50 feet is what to do with that additional 50 feet of land.
The first 50 feet in setbacks is needed by the developer for right of way issues. Would the other 50 feet just go over to weeds? It’s too small a land strip to farm, Lemmon said. He could put free grazing pigs on the land, but that would require fencing — and people not wanting to look at solar panels might be equally frustrated about the smell of pigs so close to their homes.
Lemmon said he feels Leatherman’s proposal would infringe on his rights.
“It is punishing the landowner,” Lemmon said, “and the land owner’s rights unreasonably.”
During Tuesday’s public hearing, Leatherman said his job was protecting the rights of all property owners, which means he has to consider Lemmon’s rights, as well as the rights of a 3-acre property owner who moved to the country to enjoy nature, not a field of solar panels.
Fortunately for Noble County, Leatherman is another one of those smartest guys in the room types. If there is a compromise, he and the Noble County Commissioners will find it.
