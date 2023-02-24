Last week’s column began a description of some of the risks and early signs of dementia.
This week, that topic is continued to help you figure out what to look for when considering dementia.
Even without dementia, trying to come up with a word that you cannot think of immediately is a common occurrence for all of us. The thing to watch out for is forgetting how to use certain objects. This is one of the earliest symptoms of dementia. Strangely, people who have this symptom seem to do well in other parts of their lives.
People with dementia may not understand the difference between safe foods and expired foods. They may eat rotten foods or things that are not food. Researchers believe this occurs because people with dementia forget what to do with the items in front of them.
A symptom of dementia that can be overlooked is a reduced gaze. Their eyes will not move normally. It may look like they are staring. They may also tend to skip lines when reading.
A person with dementia may become forgetful and accidentally shoplift or even break into someone’s house thinking it is theirs. Other actions outside the usual social norms may include sexual innuendo, breaking the law, and criminalistic behaviors.
Although it may be due to another brain disorder like progressive supranuclear palsy or just plain clumsiness, frequent accidents such as falling or tripping could be signs of early dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Research shows that people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease later in life are prone to higher risks of falling.
Sarcasm is part of our world and culture. It is often used to be critical of something you oppose. But someone with dementia may not be able to grasp sarcasm. Research shows that people with Frontotemporal Dementia may also have difficulty telling when someone is lying.
One of the earlier signs of dementia is finding notes about simple tasks. If you notice little notes everywhere, it may be time for a conversation and/or intervention.
Their neighbors may start to notice them doing strange things, possibly at odd hours or in unusual attire.
Another sign of dementia might be a change in appearance. It may be something simple like disheveled hair or wrinkly clothing.
A change in weight, up or down, may be an early sign of dementia, as people with the disease might forget to eat or forget they have already eaten.
Motor vehicle accidents or speeding tickets could be signs of dementia if there are other symptoms as well. People with dementia cannot comprehend certain things around them and often forget speed limits or the safe distance between vehicles when driving. They could even forget which pedal does what in the car. For this reason, people with dementia should not drive, for their own safety as well as that of others.
People with dementia often say things they do not mean. Since they do not understand that what they are saying is wrong and inappropriate, they may blurt out obscenities or make inappropriate comments about your weight or appearance. They often do not understand that what they are doing is wrong, so compassion is an important part of handling their behavior.
Dementia can cause major changes in personality. They may take on different mannerisms or go from a happy-go-lucky person to someone who seems bitter and angry. They may start to have slurred speech or even speak with a different accent. It can be one of the strangest symptoms of dementia because your loved one may seem like another person.
One of the last signs you might notice is just a general a loss of interest in things they once loved.
As noted last week, many of the things mentioned here are often overlooked. So, only as several clues are added together does the diagnosis of dementia become clear. If you have someone in your life who could be at risk for dementia, keeping your eyes and ears open while around them gives you the best chance of keeping them safe and obtaining help for them when appropriate.
Your healthcare provider can help you navigate the generally downhill course of dementia. Do not hesitate to consult with a trained professional, the earlier, the better.
