Philanthropy, fun and sports create a winning combination.
Oak Farm Montessori Upper Elementary students, Cohen McCreery, 11, and Riley Fitzharris, 14, are working hard on a World Changer project to support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. They figured out how to combine philanthropy and fun by organizing a Sports Challenge.
Open to all ages, the Sports Challenge will be Sunday from 1-5 p.m., at Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
Riley explained that, for him, a family trip to Washington, D.C., this past winter planted the seed.
“We met this homeless person who asked for food,” Riley said. “My dad didn’t know what to say except to take him to a restaurant and we got him a hot chicken pot pie because it was during the winter. That is what sparked this whole thing for me. He said it was his birthday that day, so it was his birthday gift.”
Later, when students in their class were asked to consider ways they could have a positive impact on their community, Riley and Cohen decided to focus on raising money to help alleviate homelessness through sports.
Both boys love sports and are from Kendallville. With the Oak Farm Montessori Falcons, Riley participates in cross county and Cohen in soccer.
They personally approached individuals and businesses and have raised about $5,000 so far. They are hoping to raise a grand total of $6,000.
“It’s a personal sports challenge,” Cohen explained. Six leaderboards will post results.
Admission will be $10 per person or $25 per family, with 100% of the proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.
The challenge and the variety of sports will make it a great day, they said. Participants of all ages will be able to challenge themselves with basketball (how many free throws in a minute, for example); sprints; soccer and football.
People can show up any time between 1-5 p.m.
For the soccer and football challenges, nets will be set up according to ages with points awarded according to where they can place the ball.
People can pre-register and donate on this website — ofms-sports-challenge.cheddarup.com — or sign up and donate when they register in person Sunday.
Concessions, including water, will be available.
Anyone with questions can contact Nikole Albright, communications and school events coordinator for Oak Farm Montessori School, 502 Lemper Road, Avilla. The phone number is 897-4270.
T-shirts for the sponsors (gray) and volunteers (orange) are being created by BettyLou Design and Graphics on Kendallville’s Main Street.
Air Time Jumps and Kelco Enterprise are two of the main sponsors.
Habitat for Humanity has built a number of homes in the greater Fort Wayne area, including on Riley Street in Kendallville.
I am grateful for the many people in our communities who care deeply about helping to make northeast Indiana a better place in which to live, work and raise a family.
It is especially meaningful when the desire to combine fun with fundraising begins at a young age!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.