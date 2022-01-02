KENDALLVILLE — Changes to quarantine rules for students in DeKalb County attracted the most readers on kpcnews.com over the Christmas week.
DeKalb County students will no longer have to quarantine if they come in close contact with a fellow student who tests positive for COVID-19 as long as they remain asymptomatic beginning with the students’ return to school in January.
The new procedure was discussed by all three public school systems in DeKalb County during school board meetings this week, with all three superintendents and boards giving the new guidelines a thumbs up, despite the continued spread of the virus in the community.
In changing the guidelines, area administrators worked closely with DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder. Souder has been meeting with area superintendents frequently since the start of the pandemic.
“We started off in March 2020 working together throughout this county … and 20 months later, we’re still working together,” said DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders. “We are able to collaborate. We are able to discuss every aspect of these plans moving forward.”
Souder said the change is designed to “minimize the unnecessary chaos that quarantines cause.”
The story picked up about 1,800 views on a slower-than-average week punctuated by the holiday weekend.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories of the week on kpcnews.com:
1. Quarantine guidelines change for students — 1,766 pageviews
2. State police conducting death investigation in rural Shipshewana — 1,591 pageviews
3. ALL-AREA: Eastside QB, coach lead 50th annual football team — 1,186 pageviews
4. Auburn Police Chief Harp to retire — 858 pageviews
5. Heirloom Bakery features taste of home — 597 pageviews
6. Spencerville man accused of child abuse involving infant twins — 594 pageviews
7. Vacant buildings provide challenges, opportunities for downtown — 582 pageviews
8. Thomas Nixon (obituary) — 521 pageviews
9. Like leaving Angola — 446 pageviews
10. Thomas Alberts (obituary) — 437 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about vacant buildings in downtown Kendallville, Kendallville’s $2 million grant program and the week’s COVID-19 update were the top of the week:
Dec. 28: (Shared from The News Sun) An old bank building, the former Paul’s Pub, the old Rudy’s Bar and Grill and others have been vacant for multiple years, but the city has been seeing renewed interest in downtown amid its ongoing revitalization work — 6,556 people reached, 25 reactions, 11 shares, four comments
Dec. 23: (Shared from The News Sun) If the 12 buildings were to get an equal share of the money, they could all potentially get more than $150,000 toward historic renovations and restorations at their building — 6,345 people reached, 28 reactions, six shares
Dec. 29: Typically numbers drop over holiday weeks, because testing sites and labs shut and reporting gets delayed. But that wasn’t the case over the Christmas week, as virus cases and hospitalizations ticked up again — 4,998 people reached, 20 reactions, two shares, 10 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the results of a quick-hitting snow in Steuben County, changes to DeKalb County school quarantines and a look at vacant buildings in downtown Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 29: (The Herald Republican) Steuben got hit with snow hard and fast on Tuesday afternoon/evening — 860 people reached, six reactions, two shares, one comment
Dec. 26: (The Star) DeKalb County school districts change guidelines on those who come in contact with COVID-19 positive students — 1,770 people reached, 69 reactions, 36 shares, 12 comments
Dec. 28: The nearly 20-year-vacant Relaxation Station recently was purchased by a new owner, but there are some other long-empty buildings in downtown Kendallville that the city would like to see either turned over or used in the near future — 7,385 people reached, 47 reactions, 12 shares, 10 comments
