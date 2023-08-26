Q: My husband and I had some remodeling completed on a lake home that we just purchased last winter. We did some internet searching and contracted with a renovation company to do the project. I didn’t do my research well and after the fact discovered that they were almost 100 miles away from our home. Their responsiveness was excellent, and they put together a plan that we really liked and provided good answers to our questions. The owners were a younger couple that showed lots of enthusiasm and had good references even though they had only been in business for a few years.
When it came time to start the project, they said they were busy, and the start date was pushed back by weeks three times. When they finally started, we discovered that they subcontracted out all of the on-site trades and labor for our project. To make a long story short, the job dragged on for months, way past our original completion date and into the summer when we had planned on enjoying our lake home. In the very end we accepted many things that were not done very well just to get them to finish and move on.
My question is, the stone veneer that was installed on our foundation looks terrible, it looks like they used a completely different stone to start with and ended with another. They said it was the same stone but of different die lots and there was nothing they could do. Is this possible and is there a way to remove part of the stone and match it from left over boxes to make it blend? Amy in Steuben County
A: I’m disappointed that you had such a terrible experience with your renovation project. It’s unexperienced contractors with a good talk and presentation and terrible performance that gives our industry a bad name.
I’m sorry but, I’m guessing, there is not much that can be done to save the stone veneer on your foundation if the stone is adhered and mortared to the foundation. Yes, different die lots of all kinds of products can be a problem and we have learned the best way to deal with specifically manufactured stone veneer is to open all the boxes and lay them out to choose how the stone goes on to assure that the final look is consistent. In your case, the stone probably will need to come off and all of it get relaid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.