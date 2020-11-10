The pen is barren of ink and the paper bare of words.
The inspiration has thinned out like a disappearing fog on a Monday morning amidst a deep cold into the sunrise. Some days you try your darndest to find the answers at the bottom of several old fashioneds in a Waterford rocks glass or at the end of a keenly sharpened katana blade and a few ripe watermelons. Other days you just want to throw in a Blue Ray, pump up the volume to 11 and cry your way through another round of “The Greatest Showman.”
You see the sun begin to dim, and feel the winter wind blow ... cold. There are no more autumn leaves the tree. Someone drank all the espresso. The candle has burnt through all the wax and the flame snuffed out. All the water has been rung dry from the facial cloth. The paper in front of me still appears clear, clean, and unscathed.
This as you may already know is detrimental to the creative flow. There should be scribbles and drawings and cross-outs. There should be polishing, and eraser marks, and fresh starts.
Must our makeup always look fresh? Our bow tie always be tight? Our hair always be perfe ... well, forget the last one.
Even Winnie the Pooh walking in the woods one day mumbled under his breath as he sometimes would, how he didn’t feel much like a bear that day. Submitted for your approval, I will occasionally feel the same. If I may be permitted to do so, allow me to reference the House of Pain, ‘‘twas only when they were getting ready to rock a funky joint ... were they on point.” May we be empowered to let our hair down? Skip the green room? And be human for a few moments? For who among us has not missed a button? Forgotten to zip the fly? Or mis-colored the navy and the black? Who hasn’t tripped in front of people? Lost important files? Or just plain accidentally screwed up with an audience and thus gaining a new nickname until the end of days?
The walk of shame does have the ability to extend beyond the normal parameters and doubt sticks with us as long as we allow. I have lost count of the number of times I have dreamt of being in high school enduring class like many others only to discover that I am missing a few key elements of clothing and no one will tell me where they went, why they were taken, or when I should expect them to be returned. Am I the only one to have this dream?
Frequently, the daily affirmations from Stuart Smalley just don’t cut it. We can sit in front of the mirror quoting, “I’m good enough. I’m smart enough ... and dog-gone-it ... people like me,” and it doesn’t possess the same potency as it once did back in the ‘90’s on SNL. I feel as if I am unprepared for the day ahead, for the task at hand, and I can’t seem to find the roadmap or the energy to pursue the course.
If you find yourself talking into a mirror out of desperation, mumbling into your chicken noodle soup or diving into your pillow screaming expletives of your current situation — you are not alone. If you wake up in the morning feeling like P-Ditty, you’ve got your glasses, out the door, and about to hit the city, but you’ve missed a button, didn’t zip up somethin’, and have no espresso left — you are not the only one. You’ve found a black fly in your Chardonnay, started to rain on your wedding day and received good advice that you just didn’t take — it is ironic, but you are in good company.
There is no rule of law in this society or otherwise which states that every phrase you speak is 100, on fire, or that every scene you see must be Instagrammed perfectly and liked by all of your followers. I sit here still awaiting inspiration to write a half-way decent article, if not a readable piece of literature and am reminded that several writings of Stephen King never saw the light of day. Several shots that Michael Jordon took never made it into the bucket. I even come across a stale Cheeto every once and a while, but I certainly don’t hold it against them. I simply demand a pallet of fresh Flaming Hot Cheetos, like any self-respecting, Carb Aficionado would do. Is that asking a lot?
Every so often I will compare their highlight reels to my behind-the-scene backroom cuts which wind up on the floor and tossed into the fire bin. Do you find yourself ever comparing their Instagramms to your Polaroids? This indeed is a bad practice and something which should be avoided altogether as it breeds depression and completely drains you of energy and inspiration. This is not about doing better, being better, or climbing higher, but rather is a brief opportunity to take a step back. Take a breather. Take a load off. In the writing game they call i t... well, I actually have no idea what they call it in the writing game. Some day, when I become a writer, and get in the game, I’ll let you know. Until then, know that it’s OK if you miss the bucket, or miss the goal, or miss a button. The end of the world is not dependent upon your fresh makeup, complimentary attire, or perfect hair. (The last one is debatable, but for a different day.)
You still have a pulse which means that you still have a purpose. Your identity did not die with the firmness of the bow tie. It is hence not tied up in your wardrobe, makeup, or the lack thereof. That trip from the other day was a misstep. And nothing more. Everyone has them, but not everyone gets over them. You get to decide which of those groups of people you shall be. You don’t have to decide today, but while your thinking about it ... I’m going to find something good to write, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
