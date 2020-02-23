”Better to light a candle than curse the darkness.” Amnesty International
The students of David Poudrier, a French teacher at Eastside High School in Butler, light candles that shine far beyond DeKalb County.
Last year their collective light shined farther and brighter than any other school’s, earning them recognition through Amnesty International.
Their letters on Urgent Action cases had a “huge impact on the lives of people all around the world,” according to a congratulatory letter they received from Amnesty International.
Because of their letter total — 2,692 in 2019 — they have received a plaque for being “the best-performing school.”
Amnesty International — online at amnesty.org — began in 1961. British lawyer Peter Benenson was outraged when two Portuguese students were jailed simply because they raised a toast to freedom. He wrote an article in The Observer newspaper that was reprinted in newspapers across the world.
People around the world found they could unite to promote justice and freedom.
According to information at amnesty.org:
Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 7 million people who take injustice personally. We are campaigning for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all.
We are funded by members and people like you. We are independent of any political ideology, economic interest or religion. No government is beyond scrutiny. No situation is beyond hope.
The success stories include seemingly untouchable dictators who were made to answer for their crimes.
At amnesty.org is information about darkness around the world that is sorely in need of the powerful light from letters. The website states:
Sometimes a letter can change someone’s life ... And it’s not just letters – it could be petitions, emails, Tweets, Facebook posts, photos, postcards ... throwing our might behind the children and young people who are firefighting some of the world’s biggest crises. Many ... are facing terrible danger ... Your words really can change their lives.
People in more than 170 countries and territories are shining light through Amnesty International.
Here are a few of the people who urgently need letters. Many more names, with photographs and stories, can be found at amnesty.org/en/get-involved/take-action/
Mexico: Brutally beaten by police at 14, demand justice for José Adrián.
Philippines: As she fights to save a community, join Marinel’s calls for climate justice.
South Sudan: Sentenced to death at 15, help free Magai from death row.
Nigeria: Shot and forced out of his home, join Nasu’s call to end enforced evictions.
Iran: Jailed for protesting forced veiling, help release Yasaman from prison.
Egypt; Disappeared from the streets of Cairo, demand Ibhrahim’s release.
A headline at amnesty.org, dated Feb. 17, states, Rwanda: Shocking death of gospel singer in custody must be effectively investigated
In religious settings around the world — and in their private lives — many people pray for persecuted people around the world.
People who believe in the importance of praying for persecuted people may wish to take positive action by shining a light in the form of a letter.
