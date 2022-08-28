“The Lord hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” (Psalm 34:17 ESV)
“Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” (Ephesians:31-32 KJV)
So many people touch my life, in so many different ways. I feel very blessed that God helps me walk this path, during these times of so much turmoil and down-right sadness.
Seeing how people treat each other, and hearing unkind and angry words is so hurtful to our very being. I, too, am sure, have been guilty of hurting others, and my heart grieves over this fact.
Sometimes, especially in these times of such sorrow, not only our own, but seeing and hearing (and we cannot get away from all that “clamoring, hurting noise) due to the times in which we live, truly tears and the pain, I feel for others, breaks my soul apart, and I weep.
Digressing a bit, I rather long for my childhood, when I knew or understood so very little of what was happening in our world. Look at our children of today and all they “hear and see” that is happening all about them. They cannot even go to school and feel safe and secure.
I was a teacher, along with other professions in my life, and I feel so blessed that I taught in a Catholic School, in Wisconsin! We had lovely big classrooms, only 19-21 children per class. I also had “God on my side,” which was a true blessing. I was a sixthth-grade teacher, and I truly loved all my students. I fear those “wonderful days,” of “my teaching experiences,” are not possible in the world of “today.”
So, getting back to all the “whatever’s” that are going on in our world, 2022, I have been praying to only see the good in people. I want so very much to be able to truly turn the “other cheek” to the words, actions, bitterness and selfishness of today, and instead of getting angry, try very hard to pray for all those who are so full of themselves; too busy to stop and help someone; too concerned about “protesting” this or that,” rather than reaching out and offering help, where help is needed.
Simple gestures of kindness; a wave at a passerby; saying a joyful word of encouragement to those you may meet; oh, just think of all the “heartfelt” actions, words, and anything at all, you can do to “brighten” someone’s day. We never know how many hurting folks we meet, who just might get a bit of joy, they need to maybe, calm a “broken soul,” that resides within them.
I suppose folks have been “protesting” for a long time … but in the long run, especially in the world of today ... violence is the outcome. So, I pray that we all will start with our “own self” to calm our anger; instead, give love; think about others before we think of ourselves; and most of all, “Talk to God and ask Him to show us all how to learn to love each other.
“Dear Father, in the stillness of the night, I say my prayers and ask that when I awaken each morning, I will be “born anew,” in love. Help me to put the “foolishness” of hatred, mean spirit; greed; accusing others of “things we think they do and instead look at our own “faults” and ask for Your help to be loving and gentle with each other. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have, and remember to be kind, loving, gentle, and forgiving and help bring some “peace” to our troubled world.
