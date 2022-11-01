Still new to Noble County (five years and counting), I am so impressed that Noble has at least six nature preserves that are free and open to the public.
What is a nature preserve? A nature preserve is a public or private land that preserves the nature that is there and often helps to restore the natural setting that has been lost. So instead of mowing areas or removing dead trees, the wild grasses are allowed to grow, and the trees are left where they fall to provide habitat. Management of the area may remove invasive plants to leave more room for native plants to thrive, or they may plant forests to restore the land to its natural setting, before farming and grazing removed the trees and plants.
These preserves offer a wonderful insight as to what Noble County looked like hundreds of years ago. Over 1,260 acres in our county alone! There is an abundance of offerings from kames to kettles and moraines, hardwood forests, prairie, wildflowers, bogs and trails, and miles and miles of trails — trails of varying lengths and difficulty levels from the afternoon stroll to serious hiking.
Several organizations run these nature preserves, including the Department of Natural Resources, counties, universities and land trusts. Each has its own operational model. Universities might use the preserve for educational purposes and environmental labs for ongoing study. Land trusts often have a not-for-profit status and membership that supports the work of preserving the land and allowing it to return and stay in its natural state for generations to come. DNR often uses the preserve for recreation and activity trails for walking, hiking, winter sports and more, which stretch miles into uplands and lowlands.
Goshen College runs the 353 acres of Merry Lea and the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center. The 7-mile trail starts at the Learning Center Parking Area and runs through diverse ecosystems. Goshen College uses the area as an outdoor laboratory with some housing for students on the property.
I recently went to a workshop at Merry Lea and had a terrific time walking around their gardens and fields. The center offers all manner of workshops and educational programs particularly aimed at K-12. The center has a great staff, and the free trails are open from dawn to dusk, 365 days a year. Check it out on the center’s website: https://www.goshen.edu/merrylea/visitor-information/
ACRES Land Trust owns over 7,300 acres in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan. In fact, the 65-acre Edna W. Spurgeon Woodland Reserve, right here in Noble County, was the very first ACRES property donated in 1961. I spoke to Bridgett Hernandez, communication manager at ACRES to help me understand how ACRES works.
The not-for-profit ACRES is Indiana’s oldest and largest local land trust. ACRES works with private property owners to permanently protect natural and working lands (such as farmland and managed forests). Once ownership is transferred to ACRES, the protected land can never be sold. However, the land donor may retain certain rights such as continuing to live, farm or recreate on the property. ACRES has a wonderful website where you can learn more about becoming a member or how to become a land donor: https://acreslandtrust.org/
The 1.2 miles of trails at Edna W. Spurgeon Woodland Reserve is only one of the ACRES lands available to the public in Noble County. It boasts a mature forest of beech, sugar maple and tulip trees: https://acreslandtrust.org/preserve/edna-w-spurgeon-woodland-reserve-2/
Another is the Lloyd W Bender Memorial Forest, 116 acres with 1.1 miles of trail in wetlands and upland forest: https://acreslandtrust.org/preserve/lloyd-w-bender-memorial-forest/.
Finally, Lonidaw, with 29.8 acres and .8 mile in trails where a carpet of trilliums and migratory birds will greet you in the spring; https://acreslandtrust.org/preserve/lonidaw/.
Then there is the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which has a nature preserve at the always stunning Chain-O-Lakes State Park. Embedded in the park (there is a fee to drive into the park) is the Glacial Esker Nature Preserve, a 731.56-acre preserve, kettle lakes and floodplain forests, ridgetops and ravines are scattered with large rocks deposited by the glaciers. Here you can hike for at least 7 miles on various trails, from moderate to rugged, within the preserve: https://www.in.gov/dnr/nature-preserves/files/np-Glacial_Esker.pdf
Noble and Whitley counties share Crooked Lake Nature Preserve, as does the DNR and ACRES. The preserve is hailed as the location of one of Indiana’s cleanest and deepest lakes and a trail loop starts near the Spear Road parking area.
The DNR and ACRES and many of Noble County’s environmentally conscious organizations often work together to make sure the quality of life, our natural opportunities and the preserving of nature all work together.
Merry Lea and Goshen College help to grow leaders who can feed into each of these environmentally pro-active organizations. Each are instrumental in making a healthy community to live, work and play right here in Noble County.
