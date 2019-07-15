It’s fair week and, as a new twist this year, I’m sick.
It’s already likely going to be the hottest week of the year, probably, because, let’s face it, it always is. I’m also trying to figure out which day is going to be the one with the 30-minute thunderstorm that drops just enough rain to crank the humidity to 99% so that you can’t even sweat right.
Ahhh, good times.
But yeah, on top of the always-oppressive fair-week heat, I’m coming into this year’s event with some kind of head cold. I spent the weekend with the swollen throat thing that was so painful I couldn’t swallow without grimacing. That’s transitioned over Sunday night into massive head congestion that has also given me a Clint Eastwood-like gravel to my voice.
I assume by today or Wednesday I’ll transition again into non-stop coughing, since that’s usually the way these things progress when I get them.
Regardless, the show must go on, and fair week is a huge week for us around here.
Last year, I put in close to 70 hours during fair week and drove myself into a stupor. This year, as I worked out the schedule of which reporters are going to what events, I made sure to try to spread the load a bit more evenly and give myself a bit of relief. (Hey, it’s good to be the boss, right?)
I shot the fair parade on Sunday, but the rest of personal lineup of events to cover this week include the dairy show, Little Miss and Little Mister contest, the dairy steer and feeder show, the grandstand band tonight, the alpaca show, the beef show and Friday’s annual auction.
Being the overweight individual I am, I also intend to eat my way through the fair as always. I’ll be looking forward to some new offerings this year — last year I think I ate my fav Fork and Fiddle food truck like four days in a row — but also some staples including the $5 porkburger, chips, drink and pie combo and the hot ham, egg and cheese sandwich for breakfast when I’m out at a 9 a.m. show.
I’ll also make sure to hit the 4-H ice cream stand multiple times, although I have a serious beef with whoever selected the flavors this year. It is a CRIME that the coconut ice cream from last year is not returning. I plan on seeing if the piña colada matches up, but I’m disappointed my favorite flavor from last year didn’t make it back.
I’ve been working for local newspapers since 2008, so this year is my 12th county fair. I covered five fairs in small Jay County, where the hog show in the major pig CAFO county feels like it starts Monday and ends in October. Then I did two fairs in south-Indy suburban Johnson County, where there’s a lot more food alley and a lot less 4-H compared to the rural counties. This will be my fifth Noble County Community Fair.
As I’ve written in my columns about the fair before, I grew up in the suburbs in Lake County, so the county fair was a one-day per year attraction for us to attend and eat a bunch of food and then go home. I wasn’t involved in 4-H. Despite a decade of watching animal shows, I still can’t tell you what makes a good sheep or cow (although I have picked up on what makes good showmanship over the years).
But to me, the county fairs are always a reminder of the important role the local newspaper plays in the community.
We scramble all of our reporters out to the fairgrounds every year to cover the various activities and shows. After the fair is over, we compile all of the 4-H results into a scrapbook special section that goes out with our papers.
It’s not hard news stuff by any stretch. That stuff, like what’s happening with the annual tax rates, is my forte, even if our readers tend to like that stuff less. I always joke that the stuff I like to write most are the stories people should care about, but don’t.
But the annual fair is always a reminder to me that there’s a lot of value in community news-type stories, even if it’s not the most newsy content. The fair brings out this community’s people and tells a piece of the story about the place where we live and work. We get to see the dedication and hard work of our local youth, kick back and enjoy ourselves for a change and, of course pig out.
While people are out having fun at the fair, I’m having fun trying to catch a slice of that fun, put it on a newspaper page and broadcast it back to the community to remind everyone that, yeah, life is pretty good here.
So whether crippling heat, congested head or failing lungs, I’m happy to battle through it one week per year at the fair.
I’m looking forward to seeing firsthand what the community has to offer again this year.
