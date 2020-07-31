I realized last week that I was overlooking an important anniversary.
My very first bylined story in a KPC newspaper — The News Sun — came off the presses 50 years ago on July 24, 1970.
That sent me digging through the archives to find that historic piece of prose. I vaguely remembered that I was reporting on a Kendallville City Council meeting. I’d forgotten that it was a pretty big deal.
The four full-time firefighters of the Kendallville Fire Department were threatening to strike for higher pay. The council decided to seek a consulting firm’s advice on raising the firefighters’ salaries by $150 per year to $6,210.
More than 40 citizens attended the meeting, and they debated with council members for more than 90 minutes.
It was a big assignment for a 19-year-old intern.
As a rookie, it took me nearly two months to get a story on the front page — but when it came, it was a whopper.
At the same time firefighters were threatening to strike, contract talks with East Noble teachers were blowing up. Teachers were unhappy about a pay scale starting at $7,000 for newbies.
When school board President Harold Frick ordered Superintendent Edgar Redman to hire replacements for all 100-plus teachers, we ran a headline with an exclamation point at the end!
Cooler heads prevailed, and both labor dramas ended peacefully.
That summer produced plenty of memorable news to fill our front pages.
One story covered a new law allowing 18-year-olds to vote. The Noble County clerk refused to register them until state officials instructed her to do so. The constitutionality of the law was being called into question.
I was 18 at the time, and we published a quote from one of my high school acquaintances who thought 18-year-olds weren’t informed well enough to vote. Others of my age said they disagreed.
Later that summer, I got the best early birthday present of my life. The Selective Service System held its draft lottery, and my birthday, July 7, drew No. 365. Talk about lucky 7’s. The No. 1 draft slot went to July 9, just two days away.
My number assured that if I ended up going to the Vietnam War, I’d have a whole lot of company.
By then, it had become clear that the war was going badly, and even my Army-veteran father thought we should bring the troops home.
Our news editor interviewed me and six other young men involved in the draft lottery. So, before I ever got a byline in The News Sun, I was quoted in a news story. Here’s what I said after the only lottery I ever need to win:
“Now that I don’t have to worry about myself, I am concerned about the guys who were not so lucky,” I told our editor. I’d forgotten that, too, but I feel pretty good about it, looking back.
As a sign of the times, the Strand Theatre in downtown Kendallville was showing the movie “M*A*S*H.” A newspaper ad carried the slogan: “M*A*S*H begins where other anti-war movies end.”
Scandalously, the Hi-Vue drive-in theater outside of town was showing an X-rated film — “What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?” directed by Allen Funt, creator of the popular “Candid Camera” TV show.
Tamer pages of the newspaper were filled with announcements of my high school classmates and acquaintances getting married or engaged. That was still five years in the future for me and way off my radar.
After my return trip to 1970, I can report that our KPC newspapers today are much better than 50 years ago. We haven’t seen a teacher contract squabble in a while. We’re still fighting wars overseas. And I’m still reporting on city council meetings. Some things change, and in my case, some things never do.
