Hopefully, everyone has gotten the message by now that we are supposed to try to keep 6 feet between us and everyone else. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic virus, being closer might endanger us and those around us, which is potentially dangerous and downright rude.
But rudeness can be countered by applying social etiquette. So, here are some rules of COVID-19 etiquette suggested by friends on Facebook:
• First and foremost, stay home if it is not essential.
• Wash, wash, wash those hands.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a cloth mask, scarf or bandana whenever you leave home. This is not as much to protect you as it is to help keep you from spreading the virus if you already have it with mild or no symptoms.
• Avoid public playgrounds. The virus can stay on the equipment for a long time. So, you or your child might bring it home.
• People with strollers have the right of way on sidewalks and trails.
• Only one person needs to shop, not the whole household.
• If you do shop, follow the social distancing and (wear a) mask. Encourage the stores to make aisle traffic one way to make social distancing easier.
• Call your friends and family regularly, especially those residing in long term care.
• Get out and walk, run or bike, but mind your distance.
• Enjoy your children, cook with them, do crafts, plant some seeds, hug them. Be glad they are with you and not miles away.
• No basketball at the park!!
• Help someone!
• DON’T VISIT.
• Remove your shoes at the door when you return home.
• If you’re an essential worker also remove your clothes (I bag mine) and take a shower. I leave my keys and badge on a tray in my enclosed porch where I leave my clothes and shoes. I don’t take my purse in the building and I have taken off all my jewelry.
• Banish the negative! Do what it takes to get your mind in a good place. Sing, dance, PRAY without ceasing, take every thought captive and don’t touch your face and wash those hands!
• Shower as soon as you get home from work and bag your clothes until you launder them.
• Wear protective eye wear.
• Discuss contingency plans for your care should you become ill. End of life wishes are also called “advance directives.” Be sure loved ones know where to find your records and documents.
• One friend put up an 8-foot table in their attached garage. When the husband (an essential worker) comes home, the groceries he brought go on the table. Shoes stay in the garage. Clothes get bagged and he goes straight to a shower. The table gets sanitized, groceries get wiped off. Once they dry, they are brought in to be put away.
• Greet people with a wave, nod, do not shake hands since respiratory viruses can be passed by shaking hands, then touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Use proper cough etiquette by coughing into your elbow or tissue and disposing the tissue immediately.
• When putting on or removing a mask, only touch the elastic or the strings.
• If you cannot tell which is the inside of a cloth mask, mark it so you can tell.
• Launder your mask between uses.
• Do not mess with your mask or touch your face.
• Act like a celebrity when you see someone; hide your face and get away.
• Love your people from afar!
• Carry hand wipes or sanitizer with you when you need to go out.
• Please dispose of gloves properly. Take a Ziploc bag and put the gloves inside until you can put them in the trash at home.
Feel free to add your own suggestions.
If you need information about how to be safe in this time of uncertainty, consult the websites of reliable sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the National Institutes of Health (NIH). But do not become surprised if you cannot find all the answers to your questions, because much is still unknown.
If all else fails, just try to use common sense and courtesy to others.
