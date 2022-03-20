Whenever I read about colorectal cancer, I pay special attention because it has afflicted several people in my family and current guidelines are fixated on family history.
But there are also well-known modifiable associations for colorectal cancer (CRC), such as consuming processed red meats and smoking.
I thought I was aware of the risk factors, even though I frequently ignore them in choosing my diet.
However, I recently read a new meta-analysis that suggests an “overlooked risk factor” for colorectal cancer, height.
Researchers provide evidence that taller people may be more likely than their shorter peers to develop colorectal cancer or colon polyps.
This large study builds on evidence that taller height is an overlooked risk factor and should be considered when evaluating and recommending patients for colorectal cancer screenings.
The study was published online March 1 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
Height has been actively studied as a potential nonmodifiable risk factor for a range of cancers, including CRC.
In one large prospective study of postmenopausal women, researchers found a modest but statistically significant positive association between height and risk for any cancer and specifically for melanoma, multiple myeloma, and cancers of the thyroid, ovary, colorectum and endometrium.
A separate study found that tall men, especially those who are long-legged, may be at increased risk for prostate cancer, including high-grade tumors, relative to men of shorter stature.
However, past studies have also produced mixed results, used inconsistent measures of height, and failed to include the risk of adenomas, which are non-cancerous tumors or polyps.
In the current meta-analysis, the investigators included 47 international, observational studies involving 280,644 adults with CRC and 14,139 cases of colorectal adenoma.
Because the definition of tallness differs around the world, the researchers compared the highest versus the lowest height percentile of various study groups. The findings were adjusted for demographic, socioeconomic, behavioral, and other known risk factors for CRC.
Overall, the investigators found that the tallest individuals within the highest percentile of height had a 24% higher risk of developing CRC compared to the shortest individuals within the lowest percentile.
In addition, they found that every increase of four inches in height was associated with a 14% increased risk of developing CRC and a 6% increased likelihood of adenomas.
In the U.S., the average height for men is five feet, nine inches, and for women it is five feet, four inches, which means men who are six feet, one inch and women who are five feet, eight inches or taller have a 14% increased risk of CRC and a 6% increased risk of adenomas.
A potential explanation for this link is that adult height correlates with body organ size. More active production of cells in organs of taller people could increase the possibility of mutations leading to cancerous transformation.
But more research is needed to identify particular subgroups of tall people at risk for CRC. For instance, tall athletes and individuals with inherited tallness, such as those with Marfan syndrome, could be screened earlier and the impact of height could be further explored.
On a personal level, it is of some concern that being on the tall side of the height scale might be a bit of a curse with regard to my cancer risk. But there is nothing I can do about it except follow the guidelines for screening colonoscopies and watching for blood in my stool.
On the whole, I think the advantages of being taller than average surpass the disadvantages. So, I will continue to count my blessings.
