One of my resolutions is to cut back just a little on the pork burgers and Chick-fil-A and get healthier on a more grass and hay-based diet.
But like humans, us Holsteins aren’t the best at sticking to our resolutions, so we’ll just have to see how long that lasts.
For our area basketball teams, I can only be sure one of their resolutions is to be in my rankings at season’s end, as my opinions over the top teams supersedes everyone else’s.
In all seriousness, the girls’ season is already in its final month before the postseason, and the boys are barely a quarter done with theirs, so there’s still a long way to go.
Because of how few teams competed a couple weeks ago and the holidays, I took a week off from the rankings and picks to celebrate with my herd by making it another year off Farmer John’s dinner table.
Here’s cheers to another year!
And here are this week’s rankings.
Girls No. 1 Central Noble
Record: 15-0, 6-0 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: No. 1
Recent Results: Def. Wawasee 52-27 and South Adams 42-30
The Cougars remain No. 3 in Class 2A and No. 1 in my rankings after making light work of Wawasee before South Adams played them to their closest game of the year, alongside Bethany Christian, in a 12-point victory on Dec. 30.
Let me say that again.
The closest a team has come to defeating Central Noble, 15 games in, has been by double digits.
The toughest stretch of their schedule, Fairfield and Eastside, doesn’t come until after the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, though the Cougars could meet both of them deep in that tournament should they get that far.
The Cougars just played Bremen last night, and will have Garrett on Friday before the tournament next week.
No. 2 Eastside
Record: 11-3, 6-0 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: No. 2
Recent Results: Lost to Bellmont 67-37, def. Heritage 49-35
While a loss to a 13-1 Bellmont team isn’t bad at all, losing to them on a neutral court by 30 while you’re 11-2 is a little surprising.
Though the loss doesn’t make a huge difference in just how good the Blazers are, as they made up for it with a 14-point win over a 1-12 Heritage squad, a team they were always expected to beat.
Like Central Noble, the Blazers have yet to play Fairfield, making the NECC a 3-team race in the final month, being decided by who can win two of them should no one get upset by the rest of the field.
The Blazers played DeKalb last night, but will face an even bigger challenge when they host the Falcons Friday night.
No. 3 DeKalb
Record: 8-8, 0-3 NE8
Last Poll’s Ranking: No. 5
Recent Results: Def. Blackhawk Christian 51-50 (OT) and Mishawaka 48-32, lost to Goshen 53-40
The Barons impressed me last week.
They just got through Blackhawk Christian in a bounce-back overtime victory after losing to Norwell three days earlier, before surprising a 10-5 Mishawaka at the Goshen Classic over the break.
While not a tournament per se because of the setup between two Northeast 8 and Northern Lakes schools each, DeKalb lost the proverbial championship game to the host Redhawks.
The loss does nothing more for the Barons than to prevent a three-game winning streak, as the brunt of their conference schedule is in the final month, and they are still looking for their first victory in the NE8.
No. 4 Lakeland
Record: 8-8, 3-2 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: Unranked
Recent Results: Def. Westview 50-45, Concord 49-27 and Fort Wayne South Side 58-24
Aside from Central Noble, the Lakers had the best performance over the winter break, winning all three of their games for their second three-game winning streak of the season.
The only reason the Lakers are not ranked higher after the week they had, is that all three of their wins came against teams with losing records, a combined 11-30.
Lakeland doesn’t have the toughest of schedules down the stretch either, with games coming up against three of the four bottom teams of the NECC: West Noble, Churubusco and Fremont, as well as a conference tournament first round matchup with Hamilton next week.
No. 5 Garrett
Record: 7-7, 3-2 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: No. 4
Recent Results: Lost to Bishop Dwenger 43-35, def. Blackhawk Christian 44-34 and Heritage 49-46
The Railroaders had a solid week after losing to Dwenger on Dec. 20, defeating Blackhawk by 10 and narrowly getting through Heritage at Hoosier Gym.
The season for Garrett so far has been fairly average, defeating teams it were predicted to beat and losing to teams it wasn’t expected to beat.
It’s about to get slightly tougher for the Railroaders here on out, however, as they just played Fairfield, one of the top teams in the NECC last night, and have dates with Central Noble and Bellmont coming up.
Dropped Out: Westview
Others considered: None
Boys No. 1 West Noble
Record: 7-1, 3-0 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: No. 1
Recent Results: Def. Prairie Heights 57-49 (OT), lost to Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian 71-58
The Class 3A No. 5 Chargers only had two games over the break, but they were kept quite busy.
The overtime victory against Prairie Heights made senior Austin Cripe the all-time leading scorer in West Noble history, post-consolidation era.
Against Blackhawk, Cripe did everything he could with another team-high in scoring, but the top team in Class 2A was just more balanced.
Over the last two games, Cripe had 36 and 34 points, showing that even the best teams in the area can hardly stop him.
No. 2 Prairie Heights
Record: 7-1, 4-1 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: No. 2
Recent Results: Lost to Class 3A No. 5 West Noble 57-49 (OT)
Like the Chargers, the Panthers lost their first game of the season over the break, though it was the Chargers who beat them.
The loss doesn’t define the team this early in the season still, but they will now be rooting for another conference team to upset West Noble for a shot to share or win the NECC outright.
The game against the Chargers was easily the toughest game of the season thus far for the Panthers, who faces Angola on Thursday before heading into the conference tournament against Fairfield.
No. 3 Westview
Record: 5-3, 3-1 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: Unranked
Recent Results: Def. Lakeland 48-47
Westview only had the one game against the Lakers over the break, but they won it, escaping LaGrange by the skin of their teeth.
Although they are 5-3, two of Warriors’ losses were to blue bloods in Northridge and NorthWood, while the third was by a buzzer beater against Angola before the break, a game they probably should have won.
The schedule for the Warriors in the near future is mixed, with a .500 LaVille squad and then West Noble in the NECC Tournament coming up, following a game against East Noble last night.
No. 4 Lakeland
Record: 5-3, 2-2 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: No. 4
Recent Results: Lost to Westview 48-47, def. DeKalb 58-55
The Lakers went to war in each of their previous two games, losing to Westview by one at home before getting out of dodge in Waterloo over a winless Barons team.
Lakeland is another team still competing in the top half of the conference, with their two NECC losses, the other to Fairfield, coming by a combined three points.
Their other loss? NorthWood.
The Lakers play a .500 South Bend Career Academy team on Thursday before heading to Ligonier to face West Noble on Friday.
No. 5 Central Noble
Record: 4-3, 1-2 NECC
Last Poll’s Ranking: No. 5
Recent Results: Lost to Wawasee 55-47, def. East Noble 57-42
An 8-point loss to Wawasee at home was probably a blow to the Cougars’ morale on Dec. 21, but they responded nicely with a 15-point victory against East Noble 10 days later.
Central Noble is one of the harder teams to read at this point of the season, as the other two losses for the Cougars was a four-point loss to West Noble and a one-point loss to Westview.
Despite two NECC losses, Central Noble is still in a good position in the conference with Garrett, Eastside and Churubusco being the Cougars’ next set of conference games for this month.
Dropped Out: Fremont
Others Considered: None
