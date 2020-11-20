I twittered (or tweeted?) this column for the first time last week, and thanks to our daughter (Dolly) in Norway, who promoted (I think that’s the term) my twitter, I received this from Tom Clegg
@ThomasLClegg #funnykids4Grace
He wrote: I was waiting at a street crossing when a parent rushed past with a very moody kid. All I heard was: “No we can’t go to the butterfly house after what happened last time.”
I dread to think what happened that day at the butterfly house ...
I guessed he was from Key West because Key West has a not-to-be-missed butterfly museum and Dolly has friends in Key West, where she worked for a summer or two. I asked him to find out for sure.
He replied:
I’m in Bergen, but the anecdote was from near the beautiful butterfly house in Lancaster, UK.
“Flutter-by” is a word some of the children in our family used for butterflies, according to Grandmother Booth.
Tweeting is new to me but I’m winging it and having fun!
Here is another email from Joyce Crowl. She is 87. “I really don’t expect you to print any of this,” she wrote. “But, after talking to my son, Michael, I wanted to share the conversation with someone. And, Grace, I am almost 87 years young and it seems more and more I really don’t have anyone to share this sort of thing with — and then I thought of YOU.
“Michael is my youngest, of the four, age 55, and lives in Montana, proud father of three boys.
“Michael is a hunter, a fisherman, a lover of all outdoors, a car and truck enthusiast. He buys and restores old cars and trucks to perfection. None of his sons seem to have the love he does for all of this — they go along with their dad — somewhat — but no, the love for all that is really not there.
“Michael and I were talking early this morning. I complimented him on his attitude toward the boys — letting them do their own thing — not forcing them to go along with him on hunting etc.
He said, “Well, I have always said they (babies) don’t come with instructions. They don’t have to be assembled; but from there you just have to ‘wing it!’”
Salma, 5, and Florentina, 3, love to hear stories about their father, Robbie, as a child. They were born in Austria but moved to the U.S. this summer; their English is improving every day.
One morning Florentina climbed on to their grandmother, Sally’s, lap. (Sally is my sister.) Salma said, “Tell me a story about Papa. A stupid one.” (They think Salma was confusing the word “stupid” with “funny!”) — Sally Stolz of Maryland
When potty-training her children Marta has successfully used dried fruit as the reward for a job well-done. Teresa, 2, exclusively chooses dried apricots, which she relishes. Recently, Marta was shopping with the children and happened to walk past the dried fruit section, Teresa, loudly shouted with delight, “Apricots! Poopy!” — Marta Wysong of rural Wawaka
Tia, 3, kept saying “I’m so skinny” but in a frustrated way. Turns out skinny meant itchy to her, her mother, Courtney, said. Then her sister reminded Courtney that when she called Chloe skinny at the same age, she said “I am not. I have just the same amount of skin as everybody else.” — Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people.
