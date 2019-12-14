Some people are just plain disagreeable.
I call them “extra grace required” people.
You know who I’m talking about; when you meet them in the grocery store you’re tempted to turn your cart in the other direction and pretend you didn’t see them.
Author Gabrielle Bernstein shared a phrase we can use when we encounter those folks, and I have used this phrase often. The phrase is “The light in you is all I see.” Before meeting with a person who has a long list of issues, I prepare myself by saying “The light in you is all I see.” If I have a disagreement with someone, I’ll get through it by remembering “the light in you is all I see.” If I’m angry with myself, I’ll look in the mirror and say “the light in you is all I see!”
Try it for yourself. When that guy cuts you off in traffic, say “The light in you is all I see.” When the boss expects too much, “The light in you is all I see.” When your neighbor is irate, “The light in you is all I see.” When someone sneaks into that last parking space ahead of you, “The light in you is all I see.”
Looking for the light doesn’t change the circumstances, but it does change how we see them. Our perspective shifts. Instead of looking for problems, we find ourselves looking for goodness. In fact, we begin to expect goodness.
Imagine if everyone said “the light in you is all I see” every day. That would change the world.
