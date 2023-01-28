In the 1971, there was a hit song by the Bee Gees called “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?” It was a sad song about the emotions of losing a loved one.
When I first heard that song, I thought it was about young love and the bottom part of the rollercoaster ride that dating and relationships entail. But in some cases, more than temporary emotions are involved.
In fact, recent research has identified differences in the brain in people with a heart disorder called “Takotsubo syndrome” versus scans of people without the syndrome.
Takotsubo syndrome is an acute heart failure cardiomyopathy that initially appears to be an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), but on investigation, no blockage of a coronary artery is present.
This syndrome, which mainly affects women, typically occurs after an intense emotional or physical stress and has become known as “broken heart syndrome”.
The mechanism by which emotional processing of stress leads to significant cardiac injury and acute left ventricular dysfunction is not understood. So, the researchers examined both structural and functional effects in the brain in patients with Takotsubo syndrome to shed more light on the issue.
There were abnormalities in areas of the brain called the thalamus-amygdala-insula and basal ganglia, which seemed to support the concept of the involvement of higher-level function centers in Takotsubo syndrome.
Patients with Takotsubo syndrome have a substantial drop in heart function and show ballooning of the heart muscle.
Takotsubo syndrome was first described in 1990 in Japan, and so named because the heart was thought to resemble the Takotsubo pot used by Japanese fishermen to trap octopus.
Although uncommon, the condition is not rare. It is estimated that about one in 20 women with suspected myocardial infarction turn out to have Takotsubo syndrome, with cases increasing in times of global stress such as in the recent pandemic.
While patients tend to recover in a few weeks and the pumping function of the heart usually returns to normal, there are some long-term cardiac complications with long-term outcomes similar to those with myocardial infarction.
For the recent study, the researchers looked at brain scans for 25 acute Takotsubo patients and for 25 controls who were matched for age, gender, comorbidities, and medications. All the patients and controls were examined using the same MRI scanner in the same hospital.
The researchers looked at many different factors to try and obtain a complete view of the brain.
Key findings were that patients with Takotsubo syndrome had smaller brain volumes, compared with matched controls, mainly due to a reduction in brain surface area. In contrast, the insula and thalamus regions were larger.
A reduction in brain volume could be caused by inflammation, which is often seen in depression.
The researchers also found that certain areas of the brain had a reduction in connectivity, particularly the thalamus (the central part of the brain, which regulates the autonomic nervous system) and also the insula region, which is also involved in the regulation of the heart.
There may be a loss of parasympathetic inhibition in Takotsubo syndrome, which would fit the theory that Takotsubo brings with it a surge of adrenaline and other stimulants, which could injure the heart.
Researchers suggest the possibility that, under a significant emotional stress, the brain may divert function from some areas to others to be able to cope, and that this results in reduced functioning in areas of the brain responsible for regulating the heart.
This study appears to confirm that the brain is involved in Takotsubo syndrome, with characteristics in the brain that may be contributing to the condition.
Further study is needed to determine whether it might be possible to adjust or prevent these changes with various interventions such as exercise or mindfulness.
It will be important to gain an understanding of how Takotsubo syndrome is triggered and identify people who may be vulnerable to it.
Around 10% of individuals who experience Takotsubo syndrome will have a recurrence, so we need to try and develop preventative strategies to reduce this.
Then, we might get an answer to the Bee Gees’ question.
