I don't understand people's unshakable loyalty to gasoline.
Like, OK, it kind of smells good in a toxic way, I guess, and it's fairly amazing how it's powered our world for a little over a century.
It's a part of our daily lives right now, but at the same time, I'm not married to it. Let's just keep it casual, gas, OK?
So I get confused when I run across people who view a potential future of green energy like someone is coming to take their kid and throw them in a wood chipper.
The worst of the bunch are the clowns who are like "Gov'ment will take my gas over my dead body, yee-haw!" and then will hop in the driver's seat of their jacked up truck and slam on the gas to pump black smoke into the air to show how they're going to own the libs and Mother Earth, I guess. I suspect they've huffed too much gasoline over their lifetime and it's impaired their brain functioning.
I mean, I can understand why politicians are happy to go to bat for Big Oil when those companies are stuffing campaign dollars into their wallets in order to promote their business interests in state and federal legislatures.
But everyday people? As green energy continues to develop, make strides and become more efficient and more feasible for large-scale deployment in our society, I can't understand why some people will fight and die for oil.
It makes me wonder if back in the early 20th century as electricity was the cutting-edge technology as it began to spread across America, were they people out there who were like, "They'll never take my whale oil away! This electricity thing will never work and the government is just trying to push it on us! No, sir, killing whales and boiling their fat is and will always be the only way to power this nation!"
As I look at something like the possibility of solar energy going forward, I get excited, not defensive.
Anyone not living in delusion and denial knows that oil is not environmentally friendly. Oils are made up of hydrocarbons and when you burn hydrocarbons, the byproducts of that chemical reaction are water and carbon dioxide. Always. The amount of those byproducts depends on the type of fuel being produced.
We know that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that is capable of trapping of heat. We can look to our sister planet, Venus, which has an atmosphere that is 96.5% carbon dioxide and has an average planetwide surface temperature of 867 degrees Fahrenheit compared to Earth's at 58.6 degrees.
"Well, Venus is closer to the Sun than Earth!" you might argue, terribly, but consider that Mercury, which is much closer to the sun than Venus and has a weak atmosphere of almost exclusively nitrogen and oxygen and is tidally locked so the same side always faces the sun, has a maximum temperature of only about 800 degrees at its hottest point on the sun-facing side. (Mercury's average temp is -100 Fahrenheit on the dark side, even despite its closeness to our star.)
Aside from that, we know that burning things is never a clean process. Burn wood, for example, and you produce smoke, containing particulate matter as well as various other gaseous compounds, some harmless, some toxic like carbon monoxide, into our air.
So as I think about fossil fuels and the rising advent of green energy, I think of humanity a few centuries in the future. I put myself into the Star Trek timeline of the 23rd and 24th centuries and think to myself, "How would humanity look back at this point in time?"
And, honestly, I think we'll see our 20th and 21st century selves the way we nowadays look at the 18th and 19th century — a primitive species doing the best they can with bumbling, rudimentary technology.
I go back to the whale oil example above. It's incomprehensible to us nowadays that a major industry in our economy was sailing the oceans to find, hunt and kill whales so we could use their fat to power lamps in our homes.
I expect the 23rd or 24th century versions of humanity will have a similar disbelief about our "modern society." "Can you believe that people used use oil to power their machines? Like 'Let's drill out some rock juice and burn it because we're cavemen ooga booga.'"
Now, none of that is to say I expect our society to flip on its head overnight. Things like electric vehicles and solar power are still, very much, emerging technologies, but getting better every year. In the same way it took us decades to go from a society powered by horses to one mechanized by electricity and oil, it will take us a long time to transform our energy portfolio from oil to clean energies.
I am annoyed by bold, stupid goals set that we're going to "Replace gasoline automobiles by 2033!" No, we're not. And, if we do, we're going to have a mess of problems because we don't have the infrastructure.
It will be a long process to not only move away from gasoline-fueled vehicles but to move away from a fossil-fuel-powered energy grid. And it will be ugly, because there are big dollars and many many jobs tied to those industries that they will fight tooth and nail to hang onto.
But the bad argument that gas-chuggers make that because we're not yet ready to make the leap in full to new technology means we should abandon the idea at all is ridiculous, short-sighted, primitive thinking.
I therefore consider myself a technophile — someone enthusiastic about technology — because I'm excited by the prospect of the advances we are making and are yet to make, that will make our world more efficient and productive in the same way internal combustion allowed us to make a huge leap forward from our once horse-powered society.
So I very much look forward to the day that someone will look back on us and think we were dinosaurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.