KENDALLVILLE — A vandalism spree that caused damage to property of more than 50 victims was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
Jealousy involving a friend started two young men on a vandalism spree with more than 50 victims across two counties, according to a police affidavit.
Andrew B.E. Bussing, 20, of the 300 block of West Second Street, Auburn, and Dominick A. Hulbert, 20, of the 3300 block of C.R. 53, Butler, are facing identical charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief over $50,000, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Police ended the three-night crime spree by arresting the suspects Sunday morning in the West Edge Park manufacturing housing community on Auburn’s west side, court documents said.
“Both Bussing and Hulbert admitted driving around Auburn, Kendallville and the country between them, shooting vehicles, houses and businesses and slashing tires,” said an affidavit signed by Auburn Police Department Detective Aaron Quick.
The story picked up more than 7,800 views in the week between Oct. 22-28.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 stories of the week:
2) Parents of drowned toddler indicted — 6,364 pageviews
3) Steuben County man charged with raping wife — 2,669 pageviews
4) Coldwater man charged with fondling teen — 1,905 pageviews
5) Auburn police investigating numerous acts of vandalism — 1,827 pageviews
6) Early in-person voting starts today — 1,487 pageviews
7) Man indicated by grand jury arrested Friday — 1,312 pageviews
8) Probation revoked: Former funeral director gets 8 years prison — 1,029 pageviews (4,640 views all-time)
9) Steuben REMC buys iMAN fiber network — 916 pageviews
10) Cameron received state rural health recognition for COVID-19 response — 843 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the vandalism spree, worsening COVID-19 county rankings and KPC Media Group’s inaugural Northeast Indiana Manufacturing Awards breakfast were the top three posts of the week:
Oct. 25: Police charge two men with shooting windows, slashing tires — 4,891 people reached, 126 reactions, 126 shares, 32 comments
Oct. 28: The state COVID-19 ratings map looks ready for Halloween, as more than half of the state’s 92 counties are now rated orange. While festive, orange unfortunately represents higher spread of the coronavirus — 4,532 people reached, 40 reactions, 15 shares, 28 comments
Oct. 27: Thanks to all of the regional manufacturers and economic development leaders who took part in the first-ever Northeast Indiana Manufacturing Awards breakfast hosted by KPC Media Group this morning in Fort Wayne — 4,487 people reached, 38 reactions, eight shares, four comments
Over on the individual newspaper Facebook pages, Cameron Hospital receiving a COVID-19 care recognition, the vandalism spree and Kendallville’s new trash and recycling rates were the top posts of the week.
Oct. 22: (The Herald Republican) Urgent Care of Cameron Hospital and the hospital itself are honored by the state for their pandemic response — 3,893 people reached, 572 reactions, 33 shares, 41 comments
Oct. 25: (The Star) Police quickly make arrests connected with a weekend vandalism spree — 385 people reached, 274 reactions, 142 shares, 86 comments
Oct. 27: (The News Sun) Kendallville is ironing out its monthly trash and recycling fee will be charged to residents when citywide services starts in January — 1,220 people reaction, 20 reactions, 15 shares, 23 comments
