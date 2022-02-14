I’m perplexed by why Hoosiers who previously got vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t following up with a booster shot.
About two weeks ago I reported the story “Close to half of eligible vaccinated Hoosiers haven’t received booster.”
Booster uptake accounted for almost all of the shots given out at the end of 2021 and into early 2022 — first-time vaccine numbers are in the toilet even as omicron raged across the state, proving probably once and for all that the half of Hoosiers (and more like 2/3rds of local residents) who haven’t had a vaccine are never going to get one — but those numbers have tailed off substantially lately.
Booster shots are recommended for people who got vaccinated with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months after their first dose, while people who received a two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should get boosted six months after completing their original course. Most Hoosiers — about 92% — received a two-dose vaccine over the last year.
Boosters do exactly that, they’re a third shot that essentially gives your body a practice round to go after a foreign substance imitating COVID-19, allowing your immune system to marshal, battle it out and create new antibodies.
Think of it like a scrimmage game. You put the team together and now you’re giving it a chance to get out there in a contest that doesn’t officially count. Ideally your squad learns something and you can make some adjustments for when the season officially opens and you start charting wins and losses.
Looking back six months ago, as of Aug. 13, 2021, 3,244,726 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated.
But as of this past week, only 1,689,829 Hoosiers had received boosters. That’s a booster rate of only 52%.
So, in Indiana, currently 46% of Hoosiers have had no vaccines, about 25% have been fully vaccinated and boosted, 23% have been vaccinated but not boosted six months later and 6% have been vaccinated in the last six months and therefore (most) not yet eligible for a booster.
So I guess the question is why? This is a different conundrum than why aren’t people getting vaccinated in the first place, because we’re dealing with a pool of people who already saw the value in getting their first doses.
Granted, there are probably some in this vaccinated cohort who only got the shots due to some kind of external pressure, whether it was required for work or they did it to cut quarantine times at school or maybe just did it in order to go to some live event or concert instead of worrying about getting negative test results in time.
But does that group of “did it because they had to but didn’t really want to” folks constitute half of all vaccinated Hoosiers? Possible, although that feels high.
So what are the causes here?
I doubt it’s access, as vaccine availability is much better now than it was a year ago. Back during the initial blitz in spring 2021, the only way to get a vaccine was to pre-register when your age group was eligible and then go to one of a handful of health department-run sites.
Now, vaccines and boosters are available at just about every pharmacy. Some are taking walk-ins, although I think as demand has dropped many have reverted to requesting you sign up ahead of time in order to reduce waste, since shots have a shelf life once the vaccine vial is opened. That was the case for me when I tried to walk in to Kendallville Walgreens in January — they had me register but I was able to sign up to come back for my booster like two hours later.
I doubt it’s any change in heart about vaccines, either. Yes, I’ve heard more people feeling lousy after their booster than their initial vaccines, although feeling run down or running a low fever is actually a sign that the booster is working, because it’s an indicator your immune system has responded. I did get a little sick after my booster after having nearly no side effects from my initial two doses, but after 24 hours I was fine, no biggie.
I suspect that part of the issue may be that there’s not been a solid case made for boosters.
First, rollout of boosters was kind of muddled. At first it was recommended just for older people, then everyone, but the eligibility guidelines weren’t super clear and the booster push didn’t get the same kind of media thrust that the initial rollout got. There could be some people who don’t even realize they can or should get one.
But second — and what bothers me — is that good stats about boosters are not available.
For example, on Indiana’s vaccine dashboard, you can find out about breakthrough cases. About 8.9% of vaccinated Hoosiers have suffered a breakthrough at some point, while only about 0.1% have been hospitalized and 0.05% have died.
But what you can’t see is what’s the breakthrough rate for people who were boosted versus people who weren’t. We know that vaccine immunity — same as natural immunity — wanes over time. In my eyes, it would be really helpful to know, of the thousands of breakthrough cases we’ve seen over the last month during omicron, what was the split between boosted and unboosted?
If you knew, hypothetically, that 75% of breakthrough cases were people who went past their six-month window and didn’t get boosted, wouldn’t that help make a case to get a third shot?
Or, conversely, maybe we’d find out that booster shots provided no or little benefit in preventing breakthroughs, and that would be useful information for people to have, too.
But it’s not available, at least not publicly, as far as I’m aware.
As booster rates have fallen off, maybe it’s time for health officials to stop wasting time and effort on the way-too-many Hoosiers who are never going to get a shot regardless and instead shift gears to the half of the vaccinated half who did get their first course but haven’t had their booster.
And that effort would benefit from having some data to set a foundation.
If the state’s not collecting it, that feels like an error, but one that it could start correcting now. If Indiana has been collecting it but just not displaying it anywhere, well, it’s high time to fix that.
Vaccinated individuals obviously can be convinced of the benefit of getting their shots.
So, if boosters are still recommended, it feels like it’s past time to post the numbers supporting that directive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.