Recently Catherine and Diego of Santiago, Chile, bought a home with a nice-size yard. With their children Priscilla, 6, and Oliver, 4, they are enjoying planting things and watching them grow. Unfortunately, rabbits showed up and ate the leaves off of some of the new plants. Everyone was really sad. But then Oliver told Catherine he had an idea. “We can hunt the rabbits!” he said. Catherine said, “I’m not so sure about that.” So then Oliver said, “I know! We can have a ‘scare rabbit!’” (Instead of a scarecrow!) He later told his mother about an idea he had for a trap. Update: So far, the plants are OK.
+++
With her classmates, Priscilla is enjoying “The Jungle Book,” about an orphan named Mowgli who raised himself in the jungle. Recently Priscilla returned home from school, had her snack and then took off her shirt and pants, so she was only in her underwear, and handed them to her mother, Catherine. “Mommy,” she said, “take this upstairs and put it in my closet, please.” Catherine said, “I’ll do that, but you have to get your own clothes when you go upstairs.” Priscilla replied, “No, Mommy, I’m going to be Mowgli!”
+++
Oliver, 4, has started jumping onto chairs while people are sitting in them and massaging them. His mother said, “Oliver, do you know who really loves massage?” He asked, “Who?” Catherine said, “Grandma Grace.” Oliver replied, “I KNEW it!” Catherine said, “How did you know that?” He said, “Because she’s soooooo relaxed!”
+++
My sister, Vi Wysong, ran in the Common Grace Santa Stroll fundraiser held in Kendallville prior to the Christmas parade. She noticed a valiant little boy who was running with his mother and doing OK, but struggling. Vi ran beside him for a moment and told him he was doing well. Catching his breath and gesturing to Vi, the boy said, “Mommy, can we stop and talk?” (He was hoping for a pause in the pace!)
+++
Terry and I were watching the Christmas parade in Key West. It was very long with lots of lights, floats and above all candy! Candy was thrown from floats but mainly came from festively costumed people walking along the parade and handing it out directly to the kids, who had come to the parade with sacks. It was like a reverse trick or treat — the people giving out the candy were in costumes, not the kids holding the bags. The little boy beside us had half a sack of candy. Then Terry heard the mother say to him, “Are you eating your candy already?” His reply, “It just fell into my mouth!”
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared the following.
Levi asked about a Christmas song singer and Erin told him it was Bing Crosby. Erin told him he was born in 1903.
Levi: So he was 9 years old when the Titanic sank? I’m 9 years old and I love the Titanic. I think maybe Bing Crosby and I are the same person!
And on another day:
Levi: If you have any Titanic questions, just ask me. I’m like your own Titanic Alexa!
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.