Many people have been prescribed medications from a group of drugs called “statins” in an effort to lower the fats in their bloodstream and help them to avoid heart disease, strokes and cardiovascular disease.
Some examples of statins include Atorvastatin (Lipitor), Fluvastatin (Lescol XL), Lovastatin (Altoprev), Pravastatin (Pravachol), Rosuvastatin (Crestor, Ezallor) and Simvastatin (Zocor).
The U.S. National Lipid Association (NLA) has issued a new scientific statement on the management of patients with statin intolerance, which recommends different strategies to help patients stay on statin medications, and also suggests alternatives that can be used in patients who really cannot tolerate statin drugs.
Although statins are generally well tolerated, statin intolerance is reported in up to 30% of patients and contributes to reduced compliance with taking the medication as well as higher risk for cardiovascular disease.
To identify a tolerable statin regimen, the statement recommends that clinicians consider using several different strategies (different statin, dose and/or dosing frequency). To classify a patient as having statin intolerance, a minimum of two statins should have been attempted, including at least one at the lowest-approved daily dosage.
The statement also says that non-statin therapy may be required for patients who cannot reach therapeutic objectives with lifestyle and maximal tolerated statin therapy. In those cases, therapies with data from randomized trials showing reduced cardiovascular events are favored.
In high and very high-risk patients who are statin intolerant, health care providers should consider initiating non-statin therapy while additional attempts are made to identify a tolerable statin in order to limit the time of exposure to elevated levels of blood vessel clogging fat.
Although there is strong evidence that statins reduce risk of cardiovascular events, recent research shows that only about half of patients who might benefit from it are on a statin.
The perceived side effects associated with statins are a common reason for discontinuation of these drugs and the consequent failure to manage cardiovascular disease adequately.
The first message is that, when experiencing symptoms taking statins, a large majority of patients can still tolerate a statin. They can try a different drug or a different dose. But, for those who still cannot tolerate a statin, non-statin therapies with evidence from randomized trials are recommended.
Many patients who believe they are experiencing side effects from taking statins still experience the same effects on a placebo, a condition known as the “nocebo effect.”
Several studies have shown that the nocebo effect is very common, accounting for more than half of perceived statin side effects. So, many of the complaints of statin intolerance are probably not directly related to the statin.
One recent study on the nocebo effect called the SAMSON study, suggested that 90% of symptoms attributed to statins occurred with placebo tablets too.
It is really important to lower LDL cholesterol as that will lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes, so a plan that works for each individual must be found. Most people can find a regimen that works. If this means taking a lower dose of a statin, they can take some additional therapy as well. That would be a better situation than stopping statins altogether and allowing cardiovascular disease to progress unchecked.
Statins should still be the first choice of medicine in people with high LDL cholesterol as they are effective, taken orally, and inexpensive.
Other drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors, like evolocumab (Repatha) and alirocumab (Praluent) are very effective but they are expensive and injectable. While ezetimibe (Zetia) is now generic and less expensive, it has less effect on LDL-lowering compared to statins. So, it is not normally enough for most patients to get to their target LDL by itself. However, it is an option for use in combination with a statin.
The NLA message is to do everything possible to keep patients on a statin, especially patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease. They should be on high-intensity statins. But if they really cannot tolerate this, then they could be on a low-intensity statin plus an additional agent.
Other approaches in patients with a history of heart attacks and possible side effects on a full-dose statin are to reduce the dose or try alternate daily dosing.
Regardless of whether or not the symptoms are due to the nocebo effect, some patients will just not take a statin no matter how hard their health care provider tries to convince them to persevere. So, alternatives are needed, like the PCSK9 inhibitors and ezetimibe, but a future candidate could be the oral bempedoic acid (Nexletol), which is being evaluated in a large trial.
The best plan is to communicate with your health care provider and find a plan that works for you if you have been prescribed a statin.
