You may not have heard of giant miscanthus (miscanthus giganteus). Until recently, neither had I.
It is one of several grasses that go by the common name “elephant grass.” It is a hybrid perennial used primarily as a biofuel crop in agriculture. While reading up on this species, I found it has many similarities to hemp. In addition to being used for biofuel, like hemp, it is also suitable for use in some building materials and food applications. I learned that it is among the best, if not the best biomass producing crop to grow in cold temperate climates.
Several weeks ago, giant miscanthus began popping up in conversation at the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District. It appears there is a push to sell giant miscanthus to landowners for use as cover for hunting deer. It is a fast growing (to 10 feet tall in the first year and as tall as 13 feet by year three) long-lived perennial (some stands in Europe are still near full production after planting 30 years ago). Giant miscanthus also forms a dense canopy which sounds great for use in hunting areas. These attributes do indeed make it an ideal choice for such use.
However, there are reasons you should not choose this species for use on your property.
• It is not a native species. While not considered an invasive species, there are native alternatives that are far better suited to support the ecosystem into which they are planted. Big bluestem, switchgrass, and Indiangrass are the most obvious native alternatives.
• Sterile hybrids don’t always stay sterile. While giant miscanthus does not produce seed, nature can find a way. It was believed the dreaded callery pear tree would not propagate. It did. Comparing the physiological reproduction of giant miscanthus to callery pear is a bit like comparing apples to pears because their sterility is based on very different factors but again, nature will find a way!
• If it acts like an invasive … giant miscanthus is a vigorous, fast growing grass that shades out native species and creates a monoculture much like phragmites and teasels do.
While M. giganteus is a valuable agricultural crop it is important that we keep it that way. The slight advantages it may have as a hunting cover compared to native alternatives are not worth the risk. It just doesn’t belong in our natural spaces. Keep it native!
