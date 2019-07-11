A day I thought would never come is here. I turned in my resignation into my boss Monday.
I truly loved my time spent at KPC Media Group. It was a decision that I sat with my husband Chris and thoroughly considered. I decided at the last second that I was going to accept it. The benefits were just too good to pass up.
I have worked most of my life for a job like the one I have now at the paper. When I was a child, I started writing on my grandmother’s typewriter. Without even realizing it, I was preparing myself for my future.
Seeing the stories I write in the paper brings me such pride. Especially since I have been the one writing most of the stories for The Advance Leader. I look at it each week proud of the work we all did to put it together.
I spent most of my four-day weekend crying while my husband took care of me because I finally have everything I have worked so hard for, but ultimately I feel like I made the right decision.
The past year at the paper has been the best year of my life career-wise. I have accomplished more than I ever thought I could, met so many amazing people and created friendships along the way. The people at the paper are amazing, and I will miss them so much.
To my coworkers past and present, you made coming to the office so much fun. You all helped me to become comfortable in my new surroundings, and for that I can never repay you. Moving to a new place so far away from my family was difficult in the beginning, but with your help, my daily life became so much better.
And my boss, Steve Garbacz, really took a chance on me when he hired me. I was working at a factory at my last job, and before that I was at another factory. It had been probably three years since I wrote a story, so I was a little rusty at the beginning. But he was patient and honest and told me what I needed to do to become a better writer.
He has taught me so much in my time at the paper, and I will never forget his generosity. Any time that I needed advice or help with anything, he was more than happy to lend an ear and a solution. Thank you so much, Steve, for everything.
And thank you to those who have helped me along the way and allowed me to write stories about things happening in your life. It’s truly been my pleasure, and I will miss all of you.
I will conclude my column with one last thing. The people in all of the departments and in all of the offices of KPC Media Group work so hard to create the best possible product. Utilize them. They are the ones talking to the sources and working their beats to bring you strong, truthful, interesting stories to your communities.
Take advantage.
Again, thank you KPC, the city of Ligonier and Central Noble Community Schools for allowing me to write your stories. I will truly miss it.
Best wishes and keep in touch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.