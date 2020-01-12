(Editor’s note: Dr. Terry Gaff is on a mission trip to Honduras. We are reprinting this column which first appeared Dec. 30, 2017.)
When students are learning about medical conditions, it is not unusual for them to worry that they might have some of the diseases they study. When I was in training, they called it “medical student syndrome”, and I admit to having experienced it a few times.
Similarly, it is quite common for those of us who take care of sick people to imagine that we are coming down with the same disease, which is sometimes quite scary.
I was reminded of my own mortality recently when one of my college and medical school roommates died after a short illness. It was something I never really considered possible when I saw him last spring and we were talking about how he was planning to retire this October.
He did not live long enough to retire.
Last week, I took care of a patient in our emergency department who was more than a dozen years younger than me. He had become rapidly and severely ill with what we soon came to realize was Influenza A. Over the next day, his health deteriorated despite intensive care and he also tragically died.
When it comes to my own health, I am usually not very self-aware. But over the following four days or so that might have been the incubation period for influenza in me, I paid careful attention to anything that might have been the first sign of the disease. Luckily, none materialized.
It is impossible for me to express the feelings I experienced with both these deaths. While they remind me of the fragile nature of every one of our lives (including mine), they make me want to do something to prevent another loss.
To that end, I am writing this to tell you to be on the lookout for any illness that might be influenza.
This is not the disease of nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea that people often call “stomach flu.” While these symptoms may be part of an episode of influenza, they are not the main characteristics of influenza.
I also want to remind you that influenza is not the sniffles and cough that gets passed around our community. That is just the common cold.
The main symptoms of influenza include the following:
• fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater)
• headache (especially behind the eyes)
• fatigue
• cough
• muscle aches
• sore throat
Influenza is spread by airborne droplets from infected persons or by contact with contaminated surfaces or objects; influenza virus invades your body through your eyes, mouth or nose.
Influenza is the disease we try to prevent with a “flu shot” each year. If you receive the vaccine, your immune system should help you fight off the virus. However, this year’s vaccine is thought to be about 10 percent effective. So, you might get the disease despite having gotten the flu shot, but it should be less severe and less likely to be deadly.
My advice to you is to pay careful attention to your health over the next few months. Get regular exercise, eat a well-balanced diet, get an adequate amount of sleep each night, and stay away from people with flu symptoms whenever possible.
On the other hand, if you get sick with flu symptoms or are exposed to someone who has influenza, contact your health care provider as soon as possible to determine whether you should be taking an anti-viral medicine, like Tamiflu (oseltamivir). It might help decrease the severity of the illness or even head it off, if taken as a preventive measure.
Finally, I wish you and yours have a happy and healthy New Year!
