The spring installment of property taxes are due next month and many homeowners statewide are finding big increases in their annual tax bill.
The increase is being driven by rising property tax assessments, which are driven by rapidly rising sale prices, which are driven by high housing demand and low housing supply, all of that exacerbated by the fact that Indiana uses market-based assessing, meaning the taxable valuable of your home is supposed to mirror the price you would get if you sold your house today.
Indiana does cap property taxes at 1% of your total gross assessed value, but if that value goes up, the ceiling rises with it so you can still end up paying more.
This past week, Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, held a presser in which he stated “Our property tax system is not functioning the way it was intended to.”
I’d disagree. It may not be what lawmakers intended, but its working exactly the way it’s designed to.
It’s understandable for DeLaney to say that, as some parts of the Indy metro are seeing tax assessments rise 20% or more year-over-year. But many rural areas would kill to see the demand leading to population growth, household income and economic development that Indy and the doughnut counties have.
The problem with property tax “relief” is that there’s no easy way to fix a problem that is being caused by an outlier of extreme market conditions.
One huge problem is that Indiana can’t really get away from market-based assessing. Due to the Indiana Constitution and a Supreme Court case from back in the 1990s that challenged the state’s then-subjective assessing practices, lawmakers are handcuffed. Again, much of the current problem is because we, as a state, require taxable value to match sale value.
Hoosiers don’t want to pay more taxes, but it’s the cost of having a system when we draw tax from an asset that’s greatly appreciated in value in a short period of time.
Homeowners would pay less in taxes if the value of their properties suddenly tanked ala the Great Recession, but I suspect no one wants a repeat of that.
Unfortunately, hitting the problem from a different angle has drawbacks.
House Bill 1499, a property tax relief bill that passed the House but has since stalled in the Senate, offered three ideas.
The first was to temporarily lower the tax cap from 1% to 0.95%. That measure does basically nothing for homes in low-tax areas — i.e. rural areas like ours — that don’t hit their cap. Even for homes that do, like mine in Fort Wayne, the difference in that 0.05 percentage point difference is like $100 or less for people in $200,000 homes or less.
The second idea was to temporarily increase a supplemental deduction homeowners get on their primary residence, but that measure does basically nothing for homes in high-tax areas. Even if the supplemental deduction went from 35% to 45%, my house would still hit a tax cap regardless, so my bill wouldn’t change.
The third idea was a levy growth cap. That’s beneficial for many taxpayers from a bill side (high-tax areas again still might not see any benefit because even if the tax rate drops they still may cap out), but the loser is local government. Basically, that’s the state saying we’re going to control how much you collect, but governments aren’t immune to inflation. They need to keep competitive with salaries, they have increased material and operating costs, schools still have buses and technology to buy and debt to pay.
Many people don’t understand it, but the property tax method in Indiana is actually fairly straightforward.
When you attempt to tinker to try to cut costs to taxpayers, it introduces more complexity and less equity, as illustrated above, as every aftermarket adjustment inevitably creates winners and losers.
Even if Indiana were able to move away from market-based assessing, what you would get is either a pre-1990s system where assessing is more arbitrary, or you get something like we have with farmland assessing — an incomprehensibly complex formula that few laymen can understand and that also isn’t immune to big shocks in the market either.
So, what’s my solution?
Well, it’s certainly not a popular one, but maybe the same one the supermajority is adopting — don’t do anything.
Yeah, I agree, it sucks to see your property tax bill rising.
But here’s the bottom line: It’s happening because you’re much wealthier now than you were.
Prime example: I bought my house for $145,000 in 2016. A periodic email I get from my mortgage firm recently estimated by home’s value at more than $235,000. As a house on my block that is smaller than mine was just listed at $239,900 and sold almost instantly, yeah, I believe that.
I’m paying about $500 more in annual taxes compared to 2016, yes. But, in exchange, I’ve generated $90,000 in personal wealth in seven years by doing literally nothing but maintaining ownership of my property. That’s a pretty good exchange in my book.
Yes, there’s a difference between “wealth,” the measure of value of all your assets liquid and not, and dollars in your bank account. I could definitely use a little less of the former and a lot more of the latter right now, but the overall value to mine and my wife’s name is much, much, much higher now than it was in 2016.
If/when the real estate market settles, Indiana’s property tax situation will correct itself. Those big jumps year-over-year will go away to more “normal” fluctuations.
So, in the meantime we don’t need to do anything to “fix it.”
Leave it be. The market will work itself out in time.
