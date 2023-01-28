Does the punishment fit the crime?
Consider these two scenarios:
• You have racked up multiple driving-related traffic offenses and are designated a habitual traffic law violator with a lifetime designation. You get caught driving again.
• You see some stranger on the street, stop your car, push them inside your vehicle and drive away, committing the crime of kidnapping.
Kidnapping in the worst of those two crimes, right?
Not according to the Indiana General Assembly.
In both instances, you would be charged with a Level 5 felony, which is punishable in Indiana by a prison term of 1-6 years upon conviction.
Now imagine you are the victim of both crimes. In the first scenario, there isn’t really a victim because the person who was driving when they shouldn’t have been hasn’t done anything but operate a motor vehicle (not saying this isn’t a big deal, but trying to give it some perspective for comparison’s sake).
In the second scenario, someone has taken you against your will, you’re shivering and cold in their backseat, no doubt scared half to death. And the culprit faces 1-6 years in prison.
Take away the vehicle component in our kidnapping scenario, and it’s only a Level 6 felony to grab someone off the street and take them against their will into your home. A Level 6 felony has a sentencing range of 180 days to 2 1/2 years.
Is that really a deterrent?
Hardly.
Kidnapping, fortunately, is an uncommon charge.
But it allegedly happened in Noble County in late December. According to court documents, a Kendallville couple was in court for a custody hearing on Dec. 29. The court granted custody not to the biological parents, but instead chose a pair of relatives.
The couple allegedly took the children to Michigan. The police caught up with them and the children were returned.
The husband and wife have been charged, which seems about right.
But when researching the story, I discovered the kidnapping charge is only a Level 5 felony.
“Only” is a relative term, of course.
I wouldn’t want to be looking at 1-6 years in prison (I’m far too attractive to make that fate even remotely palatable).
Depending on the circumstances, kidnapping can be a more serious charge.
According to Indiana Code 35-42-3-2, kidnapping is defined as
• (a) A person who knowingly or intentionally removes another person, by fraud, enticement, force, or threat of force, from one place to another commits kidnapping. Except as provided in subsection (b), the offense of kidnapping is a Level 6 felony.
• (b) The offense described in subsection (a) is:
• (1) a Level 5 felony if:
• (A) the person removed is less than fourteen (14) years of age and is not the removing person’s child;
• (B) it is committed by using a vehicle; or
• (C) it results in bodily injury to a person other than the removing person;
• (2) a Level 4 felony if it results in moderate bodily injury to a person other than the removing person;
• (3) a Level 3 felony if it:
• (A) is committed while armed with a deadly weapon;
• (B) results in serious bodily injury to a person other than the removing person; or
• (C) is committed on an aircraft; and
• (4) a Level 2 felony if it is committed:
• (A) with intent to obtain ransom;
• (B) while hijacking a vehicle;
• (C) with intent to obtain the release, or intent to aid in the escape, of any person from lawful incarceration; or
• (D) with intent to use the person removed as a shield or hostage.
Keep in mind these are the felony levels with corresponding sentencing ranges in Indiana:
• A Level 6 felony in Indiana carries a sentencing range, upon conviction, of 180 days to 2 1/2 years;
• A Level 5 felony has a sentencing range of 1-6 years;
• A Level 4 felony has a sentencing range of 2-12 years;
• A Level 3 felony has a sentencing range of 3-16 years;
• A Level 2 felony has a sentencing range of 10-30 years;
• A Level 1 felony has a sentencing range of 20-40 years; and
• Murder has a sentencing range of 45-65 years.
Probably due to the high cost of incarceration, the Indiana General Assembly has become lenient when it comes to crimes that do not involve violent offenses.
As a taxpayer, I don’t agree with that at all, but at least I can relate to legislators having to foot the bill for funding the Indiana Department of Corrections.
But the fact that you can be kidnapped off the street and the culprit could maybe get 180 days for the crime is disgusting.
The Indiana General Assembly would be well served by bumping all kidnapping crimes up a felony level.
Can you imagine losing your freedom and seeing the perp get a slap on the wrist?
It could happen. The Indiana General Assembly says so.
