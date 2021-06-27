Nearly 50 years ago, the owner of these newspapers, George O. Witwer, was feeling worried about the future of print journalism.
He took me — then a senior in college — on a field trip to Brazil, Indiana, southwest of Indianapolis, to see a local cable-TV news operation.
Cable TV was in its infancy, but Witwer wondered if, in the near future, every medium-size city would have its own cable newscast, creating a strong rival to community newspapers.
Local cable news never caught on as a trend, but I managed to write a great term paper about George’s theory.
What if I had written that the real threat to newspapers would come from telephones we could carry in our pockets, giving us instant access to text, photos and video from all over the world?
My communications professor likely would have given an F to such a crazy notion.
In spite of challenges from new technology and my employer’s unease, newspapers have managed to hang on through my entire career.
This week, I’ll be retiring officially from KPC newspapers after 46-plus years, not counting three summers I worked as an intern.
I’m not going away completely. I intend to continue writing — including this column and other feature articles — on a part-time, freelance basis.
I’m handing daily management of The Star to veteran newsman Andy Barrand, who already has been a member of our staff, overseeing sports coverage and making sure each issue gets to press on time.
Threats to the future of newspapers won’t affect my livelihood anymore, but they should concern you.
We’re fortunate because smaller community newspapers have fared better than others, thanks to loyal readers and a strong sense of identifying with their content. When you pick up one of our papers, you’re almost certain to read about friends and neighbors you know.
KPC newspapers in particular are lucky to have local owners who take pride in the quality of our products. Across the nation, many papers like ours have been swallowed up by greedy hedge funds that slash reporting staffs and news coverage to boost the bottom line.
Northeast Indiana communities still depend on our newspapers. I can tell by the way my email box overflows each day with items people want to have published in the paper.
A local newspaper remains the best way to get your message to the greatest number of eyeballs. People who think they can depend chiefly on Facebook don’t understand how Facebook works — or how many people have sworn off it for good.
Unlike social media, newspapers provide a gatekeeper to sort out truth from inaccuracy and outright propaganda.
I’ve had the privilege to be that gatekeeper in my community for nearly half a century. I’ve done my best to be fair and accurate. Most of the time, your feedback tells me I’ve succeeded.
I get complaints, to be sure, but my relationship with this community has been overwhelmingly positive. I wouldn’t have stayed around so long if it had been negative.
I enjoyed most of the newsmakers I covered, and today, it’s time to say thank you to everyone who helped me do my job of informing the community.
This is not a goodbye column where I recall my most memorable stories and characters over a career that spanned six decades. That fond look backward will come eventually — maybe sooner, maybe later.
You’re still going to see my words on these pages, just not as often. I’m hoping that even though there will be less quantity, that might mean the quality stays at a high level.
